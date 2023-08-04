Politics

Albanese greeted at Garma, declares there's no turning back from Voice

The brother of Indigenous land rights giant Yunupingu has made a symbolic gesture of support for Anthony Albanese.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will declare there is no turning back from the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

KEY POINTS:
  • Yunupingu's brother says the Voice referendum has 'brought the fire back to us'.
  • He presented Anthony Albanese with a spear, urging him to 'take it and stay strong for us'.
  • Albanese will tell the Garma festival there is no turning back from the referendum.
The brother of Indigenous land rights giant Yunupingu says Anthony Albanese has "brought the fire back to us" by calling a referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Over two thousand people have arrived in the Northern Territory for the 24th Garma Festival, the first since
Yunupingu passed away in April
.

Albanese announced his proposed referendum question at last year's event, and will use his speech on Saturday to declare there will be no delay to the vote despite worrying polls for the Yes camp.

Addressing attendees on Friday afternoon, Djunga Djunga Yunupingu - a senior Gumatj clan member - gifted Albanese a spear and urged the prime minister to "take it and stay strong for us".
Indigenous men dance at the Garma festival.
Clan members of the Yolngu people from north-eastern Arnhem Land perform the Bunggul traditional dance during the Garma Festival. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas
"You told Yunupingu: I am you serious [about the Voice], and you have acted on your words. He believed in you, and we believe in you," he said.

"We say yes to the Voice. Let us carry the flame to the Australian people.
"This is a very special time and, prime minister, we want you to know that we stand with you. Take the spear and use it for good things. Take it and stay strong for us."

The late Yunupingu met with every Australian prime minister since Gough Whitlam, and began the Garma tradition in 1999.

Albanese held the spear, presented to him by a young boy, aloft before organisers led the crowd in chants of "yes".
Albanese to declare there is no turning back

It came a day before Albanese is set to declare there is no turning back from this year's vote, despite polls showing flagging support for the Voice.

The prime minister will insist Indigenous people have been clear on their desire for a Voice, assuring Garma attendees that Labor will "not deny the urgency of this moment" in fear of failure.
A man speaking into a microphone wearing an akubra hat
Anthony Albanese announced his proposed question at last year's festival. Source: AAP / Aaron Bunch
"In any democracy, there is no such thing as a foregone conclusion. There are no guarantees of success," he will say.

"But that’s not a reason to delay, it’s why we have to hold to the courage of our convictions ... I can promise all of you, and all Australians: there will be no delaying or deferring this referendum."

"We will not kick the can down the road. We will not abandon substance for symbolism, or retreat to platitudes at the expense of progress."

Albanese will say many Australians know about the devastating afflictions impacting Indigenous communities - including high incarceration rates, high mortality rates, high suicide rates, and greater risk in childbirth than their non-Indigenous countrymen.

"Naturally ... Australians will have asked themselves: 'But what can I do about it? What difference can I make?'.

"Well, this year, there is a simple answer: we can vote Yes."
Neither Coalition leader Peter Dutton nor his deputy Sussan Ley, who are opposed to the Voice, travelled to the festival.

The Coalition insists the Voice would be racially divisive and ineffective, but supports local and regional Voices legislated by Parliament.

Albanese will attack that stance as contradictory, claiming the Coalition was accepting that "what we have now is somehow good enough".

"Clearly they acknowledge [the Voice] is needed, otherwise why legislate it?" he will ask.

Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV.

Visit the 
SBS Voice Referendum portal
 to access articles, videos and podcasts in over 60 languages, or stream the latest news and analysis, docos and entertainment for free, at the 
Voice Referendum hub on SBS On Demand
.
4 min read
Published 5 August 2023 6:33am
By Finn McHugh
Source: SBS News

