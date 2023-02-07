COVID-19

All Australian adults will soon be able to get an additional COVID-19 booster shot

The government has announced everyone who has not had a COVID-19 booster or a case of the virus in the past six months can get another vaccine shot.

A man getting an injection

The recommendation for a booster is for people whose most recent COVID-19 vaccine or infection was six months ago or more. Source: AAP / ALBERT PEREZ/AAPIMAGE

All adults who have not had a COVID-19 booster or a confirmed case of the virus in the past six months will be able to get another booster.

Health Minister Mark Butler said the government had accepted advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), with the recommendation taking effect from 20 February.

The recommendation for a booster is for people whose most recent COVID-19 vaccine or infection was six months ago or more, irrespective of how many prior doses that person has received.
A man wearing a suit
Mark Butler says extended booster eligibility will add greater protection from the virus. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
ATAGI experts have recommended that everyone at risk of severe illness – those aged 65 years and over as well as younger adults who have medical comorbidities, disability or complex health needs – have a booster dose this year.

An additional booster will not be provided for under-18s, except where children aged five and older have health conditions that would put them at risk of severe illness.
READ MORE

Where is COVID-19 heading? The 'Kraken' subvariant XBB.1.5 might provide some clues

Omicron-specific mRNA booster vaccines are preferred over other vaccines, with four million doses available now and another 10 million arriving later this month.

Aged-care providers will be encouraged to bring local GPs and pharmacists into their facilities to deliver the booster doses.
Share
2 min read
Published 8 February 2023 at 6:04am
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

You'll never guess where Louisa is really from — and she's not alone

Australia

Why is the name of McDonald's new menu item so divisive?

Australia

A love letter to Australia's old school Chinese restaurants

Life

Shakira mocked Gerard Pique for swapping 'a Rolex with a Casio' in a record-breaking song. He clapped back

World

What's causing Australia's frozen chip shortage and how long will it last?

Australia

Who is Taryn Brumfitt? The 2023 Australian of the Year

Australia

How an Australian woman fell in love with another country's clothes

Life

'Is this still available?': The common trick scammers are using to skim your money on Facebook Marketplace

Australia