Australia

Almost 335,000 customer documents stolen in cyber attack on lender Latitude Financial

The company has agreements with David Jones, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman.

Blue silhouette hacker

Latitude Financial says it appears to have been hit by a sophisticated and malicious cyber attack, originating from a major vendor. Source: Getty / Getty Images

Key Points
  • Latitude Financial says hackers stole mostly drivrs licences and customer records.
  • The company offers loans, insurance and credit cards.
  • Latitude has apologised and is contacting affected customers.
Almost 330,000 customer records and identification documents have been stolen from Latitude Financial.

The company says it appears to have been hit by a sophisticated and malicious cyber attack, originating from a major vendor.

It believes criminals accessed an employee's log-in credentials, then stole customer information from two service providers.

About 103,000 identification documents appear to have been stolen from one provider, believed to be mostly driver's licences.

A further 225,000 customer records were stolen from the second provider.
READ MORE

Elaine's data was stolen in the Medibank hack. She says 'sorry' isn't enough

Hollywood star Alex Baldwin used to appear in advertisements for the company, which offers loans, insurance and credit cards.

It inked a 10-year deal to provide credit cards to David Jones customers in January, after the department store retailer's contract with American Express ended.

It also has agreements with JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman.

Latitude has apologised and is contacting affected customers.

"Our priorities are to ensure the ongoing security of our customers, our employees and our partners while continuing to deliver services," the company's listed holding company told the Australian stock exchange on Thursday.
READ MORE

Optus faces a customer exodus, calls for compensation amid anger over leaked data

Some customer-facing and internal systems have been removed in an attempt to stop more data from being taken.

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd is in a trading halt until Monday.

Three weeks ago the company revealed it would end its buy-now-pay-later scheme in Australia and New Zealand, which has been used by about half a million customers.

Meanwhile, intellectual property services group IPH has also been impacted by a cyber security incident.

The listed company detected unauthorised access to "a portion of its IT environment" on March 13, it told the stock exchange on Thursday.
READ MORE

My dad is in a psychiatric hospital and I'm terrified his Medibank details will be exposed

It's believed to have impacted the document management system used in its head office.

Two firms that it works with have also been caught up in the incident, potentially impacting client documents, information and other case details.

It comes after a series of high-profile cyber attacks in Australia over the past twelve months which targetted multiple companies, including Optus and Medibank.
Share
2 min read
Published 16 March 2023 at 1:14pm
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

A man playing guitar and singing on stage.

‘Difficult to accept’: Bluesfest removes Sticky Fingers from lineup following boycotts

Australia

A graphic of a passport, computer and plane on a blue background.

Planning a trip to Europe next year? Rules on travelling are changing

Australia

A hand holds an Australian passport

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

Life

A woman on a ventilator in hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia recorded 20,000 more deaths than expected last year. This is why

Australia

Two people in a supermarket aisle.

This is what's really behind Australia's cost of living crisis, according to new research

Australia

President Putin and President Xi Jinping standing next to one another

‘No conditions for peace’: Russia reacts to China’s 12-point plan to end war

World

Man stands in front of tree.

These uni students are working 'extreme hours' to make ends meet, but a crackdown is looming

Immigration

A car boot full with grocery items.

'Bin living' scavenger says dumpster diving is 'a food resource' for a growing number of Australians

Life