Another 53 COVID-19 deaths and more than 35,000 new cases reported across Australia

Australia has recorded another 53 COVID-19-related deaths, with more than 35,000 new virus cases also reported nationally.





NSW recorded 20 fatalities, while there were 19 in Victoria, five in Queensland, four in both Western Australia and South Australia, and one in the ACT on Saturday.

A further 11,709 COVID-19 cases were reported in NSW; there were 9,064 fresh infections in Victoria; 6,829 in Western Australia; 5,885 in Queensland; 3,907 in South Australia; 1,054 in Tasmania; 939 in the ACT; and 395 in the Northern Territory.

Some 1,623 people in hospitals across NSW have COVID-19 including 29 in intensive care units (ICU), while 448 patients in Victorian hospitals have the virus, including 30 in ICU.

There are 468 people hospitalised with COVID-19 in Queensland, including nine in ICU; 234 in Western Australia, including eight in ICU, 41 in Tasmania, including three in ICU, and 68 in the ACT, including three in ICU.

Some 250 people in South Australia's hospitals are being treated for the virus, including 15 in ICU, while there are 45 in the NT, including one in ICU.

As the nation's health systems struggle under immense pandemic pressure, Victoria has fast-tracked paramedic recruitment.

Ambulance Victoria was called to 93,234 emergency cases between January and March this year — breaking the record set last quarter and making it the busiest in the state's history.

As demand soared, it recruited an additional 700 paramedics in 2021. Another 100 have joined the ranks so far in 2022, with 120 more to start inductions in May.

"This recruitment drive continues ... to help get more ambulances on the road and to patients quicker," Ambulance Victoria Acting CEO Libby Murphy said.

"Our lives may be returning to normal but the extraordinary strain on our hardworking paramedics and the entire health system persists."

Meanwhile, non-COVID hospital wards in Tasmania have closed after three positive patients were detected.

Two cases were discovered in a non-virus ward at Hobart's Repatriation Hospital and another at Royal Hobart Hospital (RHH).

The positive patients have been moved to a designated COVID-19 ward at the RHH, with all nearby patients being tested.

The impacted wards are closed to non-COVID admissions and visitors until further notice, except on compassionate grounds, as contact tracing begins.

"Members of the public should be reassured that it is safe to attend the RHH and Repatriation Hospital as required," Acting State Health Commander Dale Webster said.

"While the incident has affected one ward in each facility, all other areas of the hospitals continue to operate."

Elsewhere, Western Australia has moved into a new phase of pandemic management.

The state has scrapped quarantine for asymptomatic close contacts in line with national guidelines, dumped all remaining gathering limits, abolished G2G travel passes and removed vaccine requirements for interstate travellers.

But workplace vaccination mandates remain in place, meaning the unvaccinated are still banned from working in most industries.

South Australia is also scrapping COVID-19 close contact isolation rules, bringing its restrictions into line with NSW, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.

From Saturday, anyone deemed a close contact will no longer need to isolate at home, although they will need to take five rapid antigen tests over the seven-day period.

They will also be required to wear masks when outside the home, are banned from visiting high-risk settings like aged care centres and must tell employers and schools they have contact with of their status.

Close contacts are urged to avoid non-essential gatherings or contact with vulnerable people and must take a PCR test if they develop symptoms and isolate until receiving the result.