Anthony Albanese defends decision not to make Israel trip despite Opposition pressure

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he has no plans for a diplomatic visit to Israel despite pressure from the federal Opposition to meet with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.





Albanese is prioritising travel to the United States on 23 October to meet with its president Joe Biden, who recently returned from a brief trip to Israel where he met with Netanyahu.





As Israel has sought support from allies while at war with Hamas , European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has visited the country, as has United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.



In 2021, Australia signed the AUKUS defence cooperation pact with the UK and the US.





But Albanese told reporters in Perth that Israel is not a secure area and "our priority has been to engage".





"I've engaged, I have met personally with the Israeli ambassador, I had him to my residence, and had discussions with leaders of the Palestinian community, leaders of the Jewish community here in Australia."



President Biden's live TV address to the United States from the Oval Office. Source: AP Albanese further defended his decision not to visit, saying: "The leaders who have visited are permanent members of the Security Council."





"The United States has a particular role in that, as does the United Kingdom, as does the other people who have visited there, and President Biden's visit produced outcomes of negotiating through with different states, but also was accompanied by considerable security for President Biden."





Albanese said the responsibility for "what is happening now rests firmly with Hamas and the actions that they have taken" as Israel continues to bomb Gaza in retaliation for deadly Hamas attacks on 7 October.



Opposition leader Peter Dutton previously called on Albanese to show support for Israel in a visit Dutton said should be the "priority for international travel".





"I think it would also be in our country's best interest, Prime Minister, to go via Tel Aviv and provide support to the Israeli leadership," Dutton told parliament on Thursday.



Swan rejects claims Labor Party is divided

Labor Party president Wayne Swan denied frontbenchers have undermined the government's support for Israel, following Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic's claim Israel's response to Hamas' attacks this month is collectively punishing innocent Palestinians.



Husic called for a de-escalation in the conflict, saying an occupation of Gaza served neither Israeli nor Palestinian interests in the long term.





Fellow Labor minister Anne Aly said it was "hard to argue" with Husic's comments, saying more than 3,000 Palestinians, including 1,000 children, had been killed over the last fortnight.





"It is hard to argue that children are Hamas, and therefore deserve to pay the price with their lives for the actions of Hamas," she told reporters on Thursday.



Labor Party president Wayne Swan said it was "the right call" for Albanese to prioritise travelling to the US over Israel. Source: AAP / Glenn Hunt But Swan told Nine's Today Show statements from Husic and Aly "don't depart in any way from the government's position".





Support for Israel's right to exist and to defend itself can coexist alongside calls to avoid the loss of innocent life, he said.





Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have repeatedly called for civilians to be protected where possible, but have not accused Israel of collective punishment.



Deputy Opposition leader Sussan Ley said Husic was "out of line".





"You don’t get to freelance on government policy, on foreign policy, when you're a cabinet minister," Ley told 7's Sunrise.





"The prime minister’s got a real problem here, he's going to Washington and may well be asked, who's running foreign policy in Australia?"



This weekend, SBS News reported Ley's history of comments on the plight of Palestinians, which spanned more than a decade.





Labor has in the past appeared to show solidarity with Palestinians: at Labor’s 2018 national conference, the party passed a motion calling on the next Labor government to recognise a Palestinian state. At its 2021 conference, Labor incorporated the resolution into its official platform.



What is Albanese's US trip about?

Climate, clean energy and global security will be on the agenda when Anthony Albanese meets with Joe Biden next week.





The official visit to Washington DC will be the ninth time the prime minister has met with the US president since Labor's election win in 2022.



Albanese told parliament on Thursday the alliance with the United States was the central pillar of Australia's foreign policy.





However, the Republican failure to pick a new House Speaker that has handcuffed the US Congress is spilling over into the diplomatic arena, potentially taking the gloss off Albanese's trip.





Many members of Congress want Anthony Albanese to be accorded the honour of addressing a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate when he visits Washington, but without a House leader, he cannot come because there is no one to invite him.





Australia's longtime US alliance is perceived as particularly important in efforts to push back against China's growing might, and Michael McCaul, Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, lamented the chaos.





"Australia is one of our most important allies and their prime minister cannot be invited to address a joint meeting of Congress," he said.





"It's vital to hear from him on our critical alliance in the Indo-Pacific and on implementation of our AUKUS partnership. But we are still in chaos and unable to accomplish even this simple thing."



