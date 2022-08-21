Politics

Anthony Albanese set to receive legal advice on Scott Morrison's secret ministerial appointments

The solicitor-general will give Prime Minister Anthony Albanese advice on whether Scott Morrison secretly swearing himself in has legal implications.

A man speaking.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on June 10, 2022. Mr Albanese on Tuesday, 16 August, accused his predecessor Scott Morrison of “trashing democracy” after revealing that while Morrison was in power, he took on five ministerial roles without the knowledge of most other lawmakers or the public. Source: AAP, AP / Mark Baker

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to receive advice from the solicitor-general on whether Scott Morrison breached any rules after he secretly appointed himself to five portfolios.

Mr Morrison took on the health, finance, treasury, home affairs, industry, science, energy and resources portfolios
between March 2020 and May 2021
.

One decision was to block the PEP-11 gas exploration licence off the NSW coast, which is the subject of a Federal Court appeal.

Advertisement
The advice will be handed down to Mr Albanese on Monday, who has said
he wants reform
to ensure a presidential-style acquisition of powers can't happen again in the Westminster system.
"There's separate questions about the functioning of our democracy, about conventions and whether any conventions have been overturned and whether there's a need for any reforms required to ensure that something like this can never happen again," Mr Albanese told Sky News on Sunday.

"Very clearly, there's a need for proper scrutiny of what occurred here, this was an undermining of our parliamentary democracy."

Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce revealed he didn't push back against Mr Morrison's increased powers or blocking of the gas project because he thought his party would lose the extra portfolio it had gained.

Mr Joyce said he was never explicitly told by Mr Morrison that he had appointed himself as resources minister, but eventually found out "obliquely".

He said he had negotiated an extra ministry for the Nationals, which would have been taken off them had he "gone into bat" over Mr Morrison's actions.

"Over a period of time and discussions ... it became more apparent that the prime minister had greater powers than I initially assumed," he told the ABC's Insiders on Sunday.
READ MORE

Scott Morrison was secretly sworn in to several ministerial portfolios. How can this be done?

Mr Morrison has
sparked backlash
after commenting on memes and posting
photoshopped images of himself in various groups
, including as the coach of the NRL's Cronulla.

One of his former ministers, Karen Andrews, has called on him to quit parliament, saying he had "betrayed the Australian people".

The Sydney MP could also face questioning by a powerful parliamentary committee over his secret appointments.

Greens leader Adam Bandt has written to Speaker Milton Dick requesting the matter be referred to the privileges committee to investigate whether there had been a breach or contempt of parliament.

Mr Bandt has said the committee would assess whether the former prime minister deliberately misled the lower house.
Share
3 min read
Published 22 August 2022 at 6:37am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Masks reduce the spread of COVID-19. Why aren't more people in Australia wearing them?

COVID-19

We asked if gay fans will be safe at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is what the hosts said

Sport

Anthony Albanese seeking legal advice following claims Scott Morrison was secretly sworn into ministry roles

It's not the first time two Saudi sisters have fled their country and been met with tragedy

Australia

Hannah Diviney is 'frustrated' she has to keep calling musicians out for their ableist lyrics

Life

Sachin's character made history on Neighbours then got 'sent back to India'

Australia

'It wasn't right': This cafe received a scathing review over a barista's disability. Here's what happened next

Australia

Why is paid parental leave in Australia so short? And can the new government fix it?

Life