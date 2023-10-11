Anthony Albanese urges voters not to 'succumb to fear' as Voice vote nears

KEY POINTS Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged Australians not to succumb to "fear" on Voice referendum polling day.

Australia will hold its first referendum in a generation on Saturday 14 October.

Former Liberal MP Pat Farmer has completed a 14,000 kilometre pro-Voice run.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says "no nation was ever advanced by succumbing to fear" just days from the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum, warning the constitution remains "incomplete" without recognising the First Peoples of Australia.





Albanese travelled to Uluru in the final throes of the campaign, to greet former Liberal MP Pat Farmer at the finish line of a six-month run in support of the Voice, which took him from Hobart to the centre of the NT.





The Voice was first called for in the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart, the result of a years-long consultation process with Indigenous leaders from across Australia.





Returning to the site where it was first delivered, Albanese said its authors "are the voices we need to listen to" when government works to address disadvantage in Indigenous communities.





"Not the voices of division, not the voices which are consciously tried to sow confusion [over] what is a very clear and simple proposition," he said.





"No nation was ever advanced by succumbing to fear. What advances and enlarges a nation is hope and optimism for the future. That is what we're being asked to do between now and Saturday ... To make our constitution complete. It is incomplete while it pretends that this nation began in 1788."





Albanese described Farmer, who set off on his journey in October, as an "absolute inspiration".





"[He has asked] his fellow Australians to just walk a few metres, walk into a polling booth, and write Y-E-S on the ballot paper," he said.





"I ask with my fellow Australians nothing more, but nothing less either, than to read the clear proposition that's on the ballot paper and to come to their own position, which the government will certainly respect."



Farmer said the 14,000km voyage was "the most worthwhile journey in my life", revealing he had been inspired by the words of an Indigenous leader he met in Adelaide on his way.





"She said to me: 'Pat, we don't want sympathy. What we want, what we need, is empathy,'" he said.





"[Empathy is] when somebody understands what it's like to live without, and understands the need to close the gap."



Anthony Albanese, Pat Farmer and Tanya Plibersek running at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, when the Run for the Voice arrived in Sydney in August. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi Farmer described Saturday’s vote as an opportunity to "change this country for the better" for future generations, regardless of their race.





"Please reflect on our coat of arms. There is a very, very good reason why this country uniquely has an emu and uniquely has a kangaroo … we do not walk backwards, we do not take a backward step. We only ever move forward," he said.





"On Saturday, we have an opportunity to learn from the mistakes of the past to correct those mistakes and to move forward together as one."





Opposition Indigenous Australians spokesperson Jacinta Nampijinpa Price said work would begin after the referendum to ensure Traditional Owners had "access to the autonomy and more practical ways they can be job creators and utilise their own land".





"I think [I will feel] a sense of relief, probably, that it's finally over. Depending on what the result is, I guess there's still a lot of work to be done going forward," she told Nine's Today Show.





"We want to fix the systems that are currently in place within our democracy, to ensure that they do work."



Albanese wrapping up two-day trip to Uluru

On Tuesday evening, Albanese met with the Central Land Council - a group of 90 Aboriginal men and women elected by communities in Central Australia.





The prime minister noted the Central Land Council, which has represented Indigenous people in the NT since the 1970s, was unanimous in its support for a Yes vote.





"All that Indigenous Australians are asking for is to be recognised in our nation's founding document and to have a body in which they can make representations, be listened to, on matters that affect them," he told the ABC.





"Bureaucrats in Canberra will never make as good a decision as listening to people on the ground. When we listen to people on the ground, that is when you see effective programs."



Albanese said the Voice would ensure less waste when funding is allocated to address disadvantage in Indigenous communities.





"Part of the problem here isn't a lack of spending, it's a lack of efficient spending; the money is not going to the right places," he said.





Albanese also met with the Aṉangu women who produced the artwork adorning the original Uluru Statement.





More than 3 million Australians have already cast their ballot ahead of Saturday's vote, which polls show is on course for failure.





To pass, a referendum needs an overall majority along with a majority in most states.





