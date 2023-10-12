'Anti-democratic': Peter Dutton's call to deport pro-Palestinian protesters criticised

Key Points Peter Dutton says visas of protesters who used antisemitic speech at pro-Palestinian rallies should be cancelled.

His comments were instantly dismissed by advocacy groups as an attack on the right to protest.

Pro-Palestinian rally organisers are planning to hold more demonstrations across Australia on Friday and Saturday.

The federal Opposition leader has been accused of attacking the right to protest after he called for protesters who used antisemitic speech to have their visas cancelled.





The fallout continues after footage was shared of anti-Jewish chants being shouted on the steps of the Sydney Opera House while it was lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag.





Rally organisers denounced the antisemitic chants made by a small group of attendees.





Dutton said non-citizens who made antisemitic chants at the rallies should be deported.



Pro-Palestinian protesters outside the Sydney Opera House on 9 October. Source: Getty / Izhar Khan "People with that hate in their minds, in their hearts, don't have any place in our society," he told Sydney radio station 2GB. "If they were non-citizens, their visas should be before the minister and on character grounds they should have their visas cancelled."





But rally organisers Palestine Action Group Sydney, which previously denounced the chants made by a small group of attendees on Monday night, called Dutton's comments "a shocking attack on democratic rights".





"People have a right to protest against the war crimes and apartheid policies of the Israeli state," the group said in a statement.





Neha Madhok, national director of anti-racism community campaigning organisation Democracy in Colour, said threatening pro-Palestinian protesters with deportation was an "outrageous, anti-democratic double standard".





"We all have the right to protest in this country, and the simple act of holding an opinion that is pro-Palestine is in no way grounds for deportation or visa cancellation, Madhok said.





"Right now it is important to de-escalate tensions, not inflame them. Racist threats of deportation will simply make things worse.





"Australians value a fair go. This includes being able to peacefully take to the street to express our outrage and desire for change. It is a fundamental part of living in a democratic society.





"People who are already on precarious temporary visas should not be threatened with deportation on the radio by the Opposition leader for exercising basic democratic rights."



Islamist group Hamas on Saturday launched attacks on Israeli towns that killed more than 1,200 people, with scores of others taken hostage after militants breached the fence enclosing Gaza.





Israeli reprisal strikes on blockaded Gaza have reportedly killed 1,100 people.





The significant escalation is the latest boiling point in a long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas.





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group , gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006.





Hamas’s stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist.



Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US.





Some countries list only its military wing as a terrorist group.





The head of Australia's domestic spy agency ASIO said protests would continue and are "likely to feature strong emotive claims".





"I remain concerned about the potential for opportunistic violence with little or no warning," director-general Mike Burgess said on Thursday.





Burgess cautioned "words matter", noting the agency "has seen direct connections between inflamed language and inflamed community tensions".



Protest groups have called Peter Dutton's comments a "shocking attack on democratic rights". Source: AAP / Dean Lewins Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil urged Australians to consider the optics of rallies that could further hurt an already reeling Jewish community, adding it was not about political views on Israel and Palestinian territories.





"What has happened here is a terrorist organisation has indiscriminately attacked and killed innocent men, women and children," she told ABC TV.





Organisers will push ahead with a second Sydney rally on Sunday despite a lack of police approval to march on the streets, but they have moved it from Town Hall to Hyde Park.





"This will be a static rally, we will not march but we will be loud, we will be proud and we will show the state that we are in full support of the Palestinian people and will not bow down to their attempts to silence our movement," they said.



Australia Palestine Advocacy Network president Nasser Mashni said what happened on Monday night was unacceptable, but he defended the group's right to protest.





"The reality of people coming together to express concerns about situations is that, at times, unwanted people come along and provoke unnecessary and unwanted actions," he said. "Violence is never going to be an answer, as antisemitism is never the answer."





The Australian Muslim Advocacy Network called on Dutton and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to consider the impact of their language around the Israel-Hamas conflict.





"Australian leaders must take responsibility for the effects of their actions on civilians under occupation, in war overseas and Australians at home," the network said in a statement.





"The detrimental effects for health, well-being and safety are significant and ongoing."



Peter Dutton said the visas on non-citizens who made antisemitic chants at a pro-Palestinian rally should be cancelled. Source: AAP / Darren England A joint statement from 41 Islamic community groups has similarly called on the Australian Government to "end the double standards" with relation to its treatment of Israelis and Palestinians.





Groups including the Australian National Imams Council, the Lebanese Muslim Association, and Muslim Women Australia co-signed the statement, released on Thursday, to "strongly reject… the one-sided portrayal of the Palestinian issue in Australia" while "condemn[ing] all calls and incitement to violence and hatred of any people".





"This includes conduct that is anti-semitic, anti-Muslim or Islamophobic, and expressions of hatred," the statement said.



Pro-Palestinian rally organisers are planning to hold gatherings across Australia with protests in Canberra, Perth and Brisbane on Friday.





In addition to Sydney's rally on Sunday, events will also be held in Melbourne and Adelaide.





NSW Premier Chris Minns previously warned the planned Sydney protest was "not going to happen".





But South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas will not take the same approach.





"In South Australia, there is an absolute right for people to be able to express their political views freely in the form of protest," he said on Thursday.





"But we've got a very firm view as a government that we will not be tolerating any acts at the protests that are contrary to the law."





Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said he was concerned by rising antisemitism in the community ahead of the scheduled protest on Friday.



