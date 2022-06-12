Ash Barty and Shane Warne among hundreds of Australians recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Sporting greats such as Australian Open winner Ash Barty and former cricketer Shane Warne, who died in March, have been recognised in Queen Elizabeth's birthday honours.





Leaders who were at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia, such as former chief medical officer Brendan Murphy, Queensland Governor Jeannette Young and NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant are also among the 669 Australians who have been recognised in the Order of Australia Honours.



In a statement to SBS News Ms Young said: “I am eternally grateful to my family and to the many who supported me through my early days in Rockhampton as a single mother – without their support, I would not be where I am today.”





As well as expressing gratitude, Ms Young acknowledged the work of Australia’s unsung heroes.



Incoming Governor of Queensland and former chief health officer of Queensland Health Dr Jeannette Young has been honoured for her frontline work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE “I am cognisant there are many worthy individuals out there enriching our society who give quietly, without thought of recognition, and it is so important we acknowledge these unsung heroes,” she said.





John Anderson – chairman of the Australasian Centre for Rail Innovation – has been appointed Companion of the Order, awarded for eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree in service to Australia or humanity at large.





“I am delighted, humbled and I share the award with some amazing Australians doing incredible things,” Mr Anderson, who has been honoured for his service to rural and regional development, told SBS News.





Eight other Australians – from Richard Clifford (for philanthropic contributions) to Professor Anne Green (for her contributions to astrophysics) have also received the top honour alongside Mr Anderson.



Women achievers

Of the 669 people who have been recognised in the Order of Australia Honours, 307 – or 46 per cent – are women.





This is the second-highest percentage of female Order of Australia recipients in an honours list since the introduction of the Australian honours system in 1975.





Melbourne-based community worker Brigid Arthur has been appointed Officer of the Order, along with 32 other Australians, for her social welfare work, particularly towards refugees and asylum seekers.





While Ms Arthur welcomed a high number of women being honoured, she said there’s still a long way to go.



Melbourne-based community worker Brigid Arthur has been appointed Officer of the Order for her social welfare work, particularly towards refugees and asylum seekers. “It’s not quite half yet,” she told SBS News.





“Women are particularly relevant and important in the area of community assistance and working for people in a voluntary capacity all around Australia.





“I am delighted that there are so many women being given these awards [but] I would like to see more women in those positions.”





Speaking about the state of refugees and asylum seekers, Ms Arthur said Australia needs to up its game when it comes to this space.





“We have taken a couple of steps forward but there’s a long way to go to ensure we have a fair and just system that we can be proud of,” she said.



Work in the disability sector

Sydney-based Janette Brand-Miller, who has also been appointed Officer of the Order, for her work in the disability sector, used this opportunity to highlight the work that still needs to be done in this space.





“I am delighted. There are no other words – it’s certainly an honour,” Ms Brand-Miller told SBS News.





“But a lot more needs to be done,” she added.





Ms Brand-Miller called on Australians to abandon a sense of “ableism”, according to which people expect “everybody to be capable of going down the steps without a balustrade”.





“Even for mums and dads with prams, there are not enough walkways.





“I would really like to see hearing systems in all the theatres.





“Everybody, in the end, will be disabled in some way, whether it’s eyes or ears or muscles or whatever.





“So you’re really catering for everyone if you cater for people with disability.”





Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley will announce the honours on Monday.





“Recipients share some common traits – including selflessness, excellence and a commitment to service,” he said in a statement.





“They’re from different backgrounds, their stories are each unique, and each has served in different ways.



Sydney-based Janette Brand-Miller has been appointed Officer of the Order for her work in the disability sector. Credit: Bradley Cummings/Photo: Bradley Cummings “This diversity is a strength and each has impacted their community and made it better.”





More than 43 per cent of awards (292 in total) were for outstanding service or achievement in the community.





Hundred-and-one-year-old Raymond Lawler, who lives in Melbourne, is the oldest person to receive the honour for his work in performing arts as an actor, playwright and director.





The youngest person to receive the honour is 23 years old.



