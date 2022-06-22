World

At least 130 dead after strong quake hits eastern Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 has killed at least 130 people and injured more than 200 in the country's east, disaster management officials said on Wednesday.

APTOPIX Afghanistan Earthquake

Afghan men carry their belongings after an earthquake in Takhar province, northeast of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, 27 October, 2015. Source: AAP / AP

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 that rocked Afghanistan has killed at least 130 people in the country's east, disaster management officials said on Wednesday.

The majority of confirmed deaths were in the province of Paktika, where 100 people were killed and 250 injured, said Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the head of the Taliban administration's disaster management authority.

Deaths were also reported in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost, he added, as authorities check for further casualties.

Advertisement
More to come.
SHARE
1 min read
Published 22 June 2022 at 3:57pm
Source: Reuters