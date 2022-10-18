Australia reverses former government's move to recognise West Jerusalem as capital city of Israel

Foreign Affairs minister Penny Wong has announced Australia will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel.





Senator Wong made the announcement on Tuesday, reversing a decision made by former prime minister Scott Morrison in 2018.





Mr Morrison followed the decision of United States president Donald Trump, who made the formal announcement in 2017 and relocated the US embassy from Tel Aviv to West Jerusalem.





Advertisement

Senator Wong said Labor was remaining firm in its view expressed in 2018 that Jerusalem remains a "final status issue" that must be resolved between the Palestinian territories and Israel.





She said that this is an issue that "should be resolved as part of any peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people".





"We are committed to international efforts in a responsible progress, responsible issue of progress towards a just and enduring two-state solution," she said.





"Australia's embassy of course has always been and remains in Tel Aviv."





Senator Wong acknowledged that the decision made by Mr Morrison was "out of step with the majority of the international community".





"Australia will always be a steadfast friend of Israel ... We will not waver in our support of Israel and the Jewish community in Australia. We are equally unwavering in our support of the Palestinian people, including humanitarian support," she said.





The announcement was made following a report from the Guardian that revealed the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade deleted sentences from its website in recent days that read: "Consistent with this longstanding policy, in December 2018, Australia recognised West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, being the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of the Israeli government."





Both the Palestinian territories and Israel have claimed Jerusalem as their capital.



