Australia

Australia vows to name bad foreign actors after Iran interference plot foiled

In a major crackdown on the scourge of foreign interference, Australia will name and shame countries found to be undermining the nation's political processes.

A woman wearing a jacket

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the government would call out the "egregious acts" of individual countries when it was in the national interest to do so. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins

Key Points
  • Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil revealed ASIO recently foiled a foreign interference operation by the Iranian regime.
  • Ms O'Neil said countries had tried to "collect sensitive personal information of individuals seen as dissidents by the foreign government due to their activism".
  • Spy agencies will be tasked with designing programs for communities most at-risk of being targeted for foreign interference.
Australia will name countries found to be undermining the nation's political processes.

And spy agencies will be tasked with designing programs for identified communities most at-risk of being targeted for foreign interference.

In a speech given to the Australian National University, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil also revealed ASIO recently foiled a foreign interference operation by the Iranian regime.
SOLIDARITY WITH IRAN RALLY SYDNEY
Protesters at Sydney's Bicentennial Park during a rally calling for global solidarity for the citizens of Iran in November, 2022. Source: AAP / PAUL BRAVEN/AAPIMAGE
The plot was aimed at an Iranian-Australian linked to locally held protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after she was detained by Iran's morality police for failing to wear her hijab correctly.

Ms O'Neil said the government would call out the "egregious acts" of individual countries when it was in the national interest to do so.
READ MORE

Arshia has been sentenced to death in Iran. Now, a senator is calling on Australia to help

She said ASIO and the Department of Home Affairs would be asked to develop a new program for people at risk of being targeted for foreign interference, which would help them understand what this looked like and how they could respond.

"It's time to bring foreign interference out of the shadows and into the light," she told the ANU National Security College on Tuesday.

"As minister for home affairs, there is something direct and practical I can do to help equip Australians to fight this problem - to talk as openly as I can about foreign interference in Australia."
READ MORE

'Queer, life, freedom': The voices at Victoria's pride march that were silenced — until now

Ms O'Neil also referred to unnamed countries that had tried to "collect sensitive personal information of individuals seen as dissidents by the foreign government due to their activism".

"There are examples of individuals arranging counter-protests to instigate arguments with activists with the intent of provoking violence – all at the request of a foreign intelligence service," she said.
Share
2 min read
Published 14 February 2023 at 9:56am, updated 43 minutes ago at 10:00am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A love letter to Australia's old school Chinese restaurants

Life

How an Australian woman fell in love with another country's clothes

Life

You'll never guess where Louisa is really from — and she's not alone

Australia

Sam suffered for years because of this household feature. Here’s his warning to others

Australia

Meiqing followed his winery dream from China. Now, his losses are soaring past $1 million

Australia

This couple lost $98k in a sophisticated text message scam. Here's the one thing to look out for

Australia

'Thank you, goodbye': Why Centrelink is hanging up on Australia's most vulnerable

Australia

'Heard a bang': Investigation launched into Qantas flight that sparked mayday call

Australia