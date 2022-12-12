Australia will manage COVID-19 differently after Christmas. Here's what's been announced

KEY POINTS Australians have been told to expect COVID-19 waves for at least two years

Free PCR tests will require a doctor's referral.

Vaccines will remain free.

Australians will soon need a doctor’s note to receive a free COVID-19 test, despite being warned to expect new waves “on a regular basis” for at least two years.





The federal government will invest $2.8 million in a national COVID-19 management plan for 2023, releasing its strategy to deal with the pandemic from January onwards.





The plan shifts away from lockdowns and mandatory testing, instead targeting personal responsibility.





Chief medical officer Paul Kelly warned the emergence of new variants means COVID-19 waves are expected until at least the end of 2025.





But Professor Kelly assured Australians those spikes are unlikely to repeat the high death rates associated with the Delta variant.





“The severity of future waves may be milder, placing less pressure on the health system,” he said.





“This, combined with improved immunity and hybrid immunity from repeat infections and targeted vaccinations, would reduce the clinical impact and result in fewer Australians suffering severe illness and death.”





Australians will still receive free COVID-19 vaccines, but free PCR tests will only be available after a referral from a doctor from January 1.





“There is no public health requirement or recommendation for low-risk individuals to seek PCR testing,” the plan said.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



