Australian cricket legend Andrew Symonds dead at age 46

Former Australian Test cricketer Andrew Symonds has been killed in a Queensland car crash.





Multiple media outlets on Sunday reported the death of the 46-year-old who had lived near Townsville.





Symonds was involved in a single vehicle crash late on Saturday, The Australian reported, citing a statement from family confirming his death.





Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia and was a crowd favourite in the short format game as a big-hitting allrounder.



