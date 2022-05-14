Australia

Australian cricket legend Andrew Symonds dead at age 46

Andrew Symonds has died at the age of 46 after being involved in a car crash.

Former cricketer Andrew Symonds has died after a car crash in Queensland. Source: Getty / Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Former Australian Test cricketer Andrew Symonds has been killed in a Queensland car crash.

Multiple media outlets on Sunday reported the death of the 46-year-old who had lived near Townsville.

Symonds was involved in a single vehicle crash late on Saturday, The Australian reported, citing a statement from family confirming his death.

Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia and was a crowd favourite in the short format game as a big-hitting allrounder.

He is the second Australian cricket legend - after Shane Warne - to suddenly die this year.
Published 15 May 2022 at 9:11am
Source: AAP,SBS