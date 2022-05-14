Australian cricket legend Andrew Symonds dead at age 46

Former Australian Test cricketer Andrew Symonds has been killed in a Queensland car crash.
Multiple media outlets on Sunday reported the death of the 46-year-old who had lived near Townsville.
Symonds was involved in a single vehicle crash late on Saturday, The Australian reported, citing a statement from family confirming his death.
Advertisement
Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia and was a crowd favourite in the short format game as a big-hitting allrounder.
He is the second Australian cricket legend - after Shane Warne - to suddenly die this year.