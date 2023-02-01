Australian cricket star Usman Khawaja 'stranded' ahead of first Test match in India

KEY POINTS: Australia's Test team is heading to India for this month's tour.

But batter Usman Khawaja is still waiting on approval to enter the country.

It's not the first time he's faced this problem, and Cricket Australia is hopeful he'll receive clearance soon.

Visa issues have left star Pakistan-born batter Usman Khawaja stranded in Australia while his teammates prepare in India for this month's blockbuster Test tour.





Australia's number one-ranked squad took staggered flights to the subcontinent on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, beginning in Nagpur on 9 February.





Khawaja has been cleared to play in the country in other formats on numerous occasions, but this would mark his first Test match in the country.





He remains in Sydney but Cricket Australia (CA) is hopeful the 36-year-old will be cleared to fly out of the country on Thursday.



The visa process for entry to India usually asks applicants whether they or their parents are of Pakistani origin.





Approval into India can often be complex and time-consuming, but every other member of Australia's 18-man squad has already been granted entry.





It is not the first time the Islamabad-born Khawaja has faced visa challenges when trying to enter India.





In 2011, Khawaja took to social media to vent his frustration he had not been permitted to enter the country because he was not born in Australia.





On Wednesday, Australia's opener posted a popular meme on Instagram along with the hashtags "stranded", "dontleaveme", "standard" and "anytimenow".



A CA official told news agency AAP the governing body was aware of the situation and was hopeful Khawaja would be approved for entry into India imminently.





The classy left-hander was not due to train with teammates in Bangalore on Thursday, regardless, and the team's hierarchy is not concerned the delay will affect his preparation.





Khawaja toured with the Test team in 2013, when he was part of the infamous homework-gate scandal with teammates James Pattinson, Shane Watson and Mitchell Johnson.





He also represented Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL in 2016, played for Australia A on an Indian tour in 2018, and toured again with the national ODI team in 2019 when he scored two centuries.





The Australian Cricketers' Association have not been involved in the process and declined to comment about Khawaja's situation when contacted by AAP.





Khawaja's Big Bash League side the Brisbane Heat are scheduled to play the Sydney Sixers in 'The Challenger' final at the SCG on Thursday night.



But a Heat official told AAP it was unlikely Khawaja would participate in the match if he was still in Sydney, with securing a visa to India remaining the player's top priority.





The revival of Khawaja's international career was one of the cricket stories of 2022, starring after his recall into the Test team following more than two years in the wilderness.





He put in a career-best year to claim Australia's Shane Warne Test player of the year award and be named as an opener in the ICC's best XI.



