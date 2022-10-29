Australian families of IS fighters arrive in Australia after successful repatriation mission

A group of women and children linked to IS fighters and stranded in camps in northeastern Syria have arrived in Australia.





The four Australian women, who had been in the al-Roj camp since the fall of the militant terrorist group, and 13 children landed in Sydney on Saturday after being taken to Erbil in Iraq to begin their journey.





Earlier this month, the Albanese government confirmed a rescue plan to bring home 16 women and 42 children who are families of IS members.





Advertisement

The federal government worked with Kurdish authorities on the extraction, which reportedly included DNA testing the individuals to prove they were Australian citizens.



READ MORE Australian women, children related to IS members from Syria are on their way to Sydney

Most of the children were born in Syria, meaning they'll be seeing Australia for the first time.





Germany, France and Denmark have also brought their citizens home from Syria.





Save the Children CEO Mat Tinkler said the children had been given hope.





"We highly commend the Australian government for following through on its promise to repatriate these innocent children and their mothers.





"These children can now leave the horrors of war behind them, focus on recovery from their ordeal and look forward to a childhood free from fear and violence at home in Australia."





He said there were still more than 30 Australian children stuck in the camps in northeast Syria and urged the government to repatriate them as quickly as possible.





Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said detailed individual security assessments were carried out before the repatriation mission was undertaken.



"At all times the focus has been the safety and security of all Australians as well as the safety of those involved in the operation," Ms O'Neil said in a statement.





"Informed by national security advice, the Government has carefully considered the range of security, community and welfare factors in making the decision to repatriate."





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton warned the extractions were not in the national interest, claiming the rescues could inflame the risk of terrorism in Australia.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the safety of Australians was always paramount and the government would continue to act on national security advice.





"We will always act in a way that keeps Australians safe."





Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo declined to comment on the repatriation or confirm it was occurring.





But a Senate estimates committee was told the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet was looking at whether media reporting of the rescue breached national security.





"Given the seriousness of the potential harm to national security ... we were





involved in discussions about the referral," Mr Pezzullo said.





"Operational secrecy is to be preserved at all times."



