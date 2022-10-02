Australian women and children set to return from Syria under federal government rescue plan

The federal government is set to implement a rescue plan to bring dozens of Australian women and children back from detention camps in Syria.





The 16 women and 42 children are families of Islamic State members and have been held in al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria near the Iraqi border.





A secret ASIO mission into Syria has cleared the way for the families to be repatriated to Australia, The Australian reported on Monday.



Advertisement

They have been held in detention for three and a half years following the fall of Islamic State in March 2019.





Some of the women say they were taken to the Middle East against their will.





Kamalle Dabbousy, whose daughter Mariam and three grandchildren are held in the camps, said it's critical for parents to know their children are safe.





“We have not been notified by the Australian Government that it is planning to repatriate the women and children, but it would be an incredibly exciting prospect. It’s every parent’s wish to ensure their children are safe,” Mr Dabboussy said.





“The welfare of these children is paramount, so it’s important that every Australian woman and child is brought home. The families just want to welcome them home and would happily co-operate with all levels of government to make that happen.”





In 2019, then Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton played down the prospect of repatriation, saying some of the women had the potential "to come back here and cause a mass casualty event".



"They've gone willingly and or they are as hardcore as some of the male terrorists they've seen in Syria and Iraq," he told 2GB in October 2019.





The new Labor government, however, is working to return the women and children, with a spokesperson for Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil saying any decision on repatriation is informed by national security advice.





"Given the sensitive nature of the matters involved, it would not be appropriate to comment further," the spokesperson said in a statement to SBS News.



Australian children are poorly nourished, suffering from untreated shrapnel wounds and the situation is impacting their mental health. They are just hanging on. Mat Tinkler, Save the Children

Save the Children Australia chief executive Mat Tinkler, who has been campaigning for the women and children to be repatriated, said the idea they could be coming home will be "an enormous boost" for their families.





"We are encouraged by the reports that Australia may be preparing to repatriate a group of vulnerable children and their mothers from Syria. If confirmed, this would be very welcome news," he said.





“For more than three years, these children have been trapped in one of the worst places in the world to be a child and their situation has been growing increasingly desperate.





"Australian children are poorly nourished, suffering from untreated shrapnel wounds and the situation is impacting their mental health. They are just hanging on."



READ MORE Department boss grilled for answers over Australian children caught in Syria

Shadow Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has raised concerns about the plans, the ABC has reported.





"Labor needs to assure Australians that individuals who may have been radicalised pose no threat upon their return to Australia — and explain the efforts they're going to undertake to monitor and rehabilitate these individuals," she said.





Labor's repatriation plan comes after the United Nations' special rapporteur on counter-terrorism and human rights Fionnuala Ní Aoláin said the government has an "unequivocal international obligation" to bring these women and children home .



