Australia's cash rate rises for eighth month in a row to highest level in a decade

Key points The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.1 per cent.

The cash rate target is at its highest level since November 2012.

The hike marks the eighth consecutive rate rise since May.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.1 per cent, its highest level in 10 years.





The cash rate hasn't been above 3 per cent since April 2013, and above 3.1 per cent since November 2012, when it sat at 3.25 per cent.





Tuesday's rate hike marks the eighth rise in as many months, taking rates from a record low of 0.1 per cent at the start of the year as the RBA tries to keep a lid on rising inflation.





The decision will cause more pain for mortgage holders just before Christmas, at a time when cost of living pressures are already squeezing budgets.





A 0.25 percentage point rate hike for a household with a $500,000 mortgage could see costs increase by around $900 per month or $10,000 per year.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

