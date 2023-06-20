Australia

Australia's relationship with China is thawing, so why is trust still so low?

China and its president Xi Jinping remain among Australians' least trusted leaders and superpowers, according to the Lowy Institute's latest poll.

Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping shake hands in front of the Chinese and Australia flags.

Tensions between Australia and China have eased since the Albanese government was elected. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Key Points
  • Just 15 per cent of Australians surveyed trust China, and only 11 per cent have confidence in Xi Jinping.
  • More than six in 10 Australians see the prospect of a military conflict between the United States and China over Taiwan as a critical threat.
  • Australians consider cyber attacks from foreign countries the most pressing international concern.
Australia's relationship with China has moved from the freezer to the fridge under the Albanese government, but many Australians remain cold on the Asian superpower, fearing a breakout of conflict.

Australians have welcomed the resumption of contact between Australian and Chinese leaders as a positive step after years of diplomatic freeze under the previous Morrison government,
Lowy Institute polling
and research has found.

But the Asian nation and its president Xi Jinping continue to wallow at the bottom of Australians' lists of trusted leaders and superpowers, despite a majority believing China acted responsibly in the world five years ago.

Just 15 per cent of Australians surveyed trust China, and only 11 per cent have confidence in Mr Jinping.
READ MORE

Are US-China tensions easing? Here's what this landmark meeting means

Lowy Institute director Michael Fullilove believes Australians' sharply declining perceptions of China have levelled out as the relationship between the two countries stabilised.

"The Australia–China relationship
has begun to thaw out
after several years in the freezer," he said.

In light of the new government toning down its hawkish rhetoric, which led to the lifting of timber and coal import restrictions by the Chinese side, the percentage of Australians who see China as more of an economic partner has increased.

After being burnt by $20 billion worth of trade sanctions on Australian industries by Chinese officials, 70 per cent of Australians want leaders to seek out trade deals with "friendly" nations even if it means higher prices.

A slight majority still perceive China as a security threat compared to an economic partner, however, with the threat perception dropping 11 points from 63 per cent a year ago.
The poll revealed a "sober optimism" in Australians' outlook on the world after years of global turmoil, with more people feeling safer and hopeful of the future, Mr Fullilove said.

"But there has been no return to factory settings."

More than six in 10 Australians see the prospect of a military conflict between the United States and China
over Taiwan
as a critical threat as tensions have risen in recent years.

While wholly supportive of the US alliance, Australians are weary that being part of the pact would draw the nation into war in Asia.

In the event of
a military conflict between the US and China
, 56 per cent of respondents say Australia should remain neutral despite eight in 10 seeing the alliance as important to Australia's own security.

Australians would also favour a hands-off approach should China invade Taiwan, with 80 per cent supporting accepting Taiwanese refugees and three quarters being in favour of slapping economic and diplomatic sanctions.

A lesser majority would support sending military supplies or using the navy to prevent China from imposing a blockade around Taiwan, but Australians were against sending troops to help defend the island from a Chinese incursion.
READ MORE

Nuclear subs deal won't force Australia to follow the US into a war with China, defence minister says

Australians have expressed little appetite for war involvement in the region if conflict broke out, the Lowy Institute's Ryan Neelam said.

"The ball is in Beijing's court after a campaign of economic coercion and diplomatic pressure that ultimately damaged China's own image in Australia."

In a rubber stamping of the prime minister's work on the international stage, 83 per cent of Australians have approved of his job handling foreign policy — the highest score out of the past five leaders.

Cyber attacks a 'critical threat' to Australia

Australians consider cyber attacks from foreign countries as the most pressing international concern after a series of
high-profile data breaches
during the past nine months, according to the Lowy Institute's polling.

About seven in 10 people identified the issue as a "critical threat" to the nation in the next decade.

UNSW Institute for Cyber Security deputy director Rob Nicholls attributes the sudden interest in cyber attacks to three major cases within the past six months —
Optus
,
Medibank
, and Latitude Financial.

"Suddenly, cyber security is actually something which affects the majority of adult Australians," Mr Nicholls told AAP.

The attacks on the three companies resulted in more than 28 million personal accounts accessed by hackers and data stolen.
READ MORE

Almost 330,000 customer documents stolen in cyber attack on lender Latitude Financial

The cyber security expert said attacks on critical infrastructure, which have generally arisen from Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, have put the issue on the radar for people.

"These breaches have individuals thinking they seem to be happening all over the place and they weren't happening before," he said.

Governments and businesses have scrambled to fortify themselves and their security systems with Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil establishing a national cyber office and pledging in February to rewrite Australia's security laws.

The threat will change from something businesses and governments sort of need to deal with to becoming more front of mind, Mr Nicholls said, with the issue of cybersecurity being discussed in the top 20 ASX listed companies' boardrooms more than any other topic.
But he believes the problem will get worse before it gets better as it becomes easier for bad actors to get involved in malicious activity.

"It's sort of a 'whack-a-mole' type situation that we know where we are now but both the defensive countermeasures ... and the attacks themselves are changing quite quickly," Mr Nicholls said.

He is heartened by the fact the issue was brought up at all, saying it provides grounds for optimism that individuals at home will do something about cybersecurity and expect their employers to do more.

The result come as perceptions of other threats, including COVID-19 and Russian and Chinese foreign policies, have receded.
5 min read
Published 21 June 2023 6:28am
Source: AAP, SBS

