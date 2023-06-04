World

Badly behaved in Bali: Here are the new rules for Australian tourists on appropriate behaviour

A Balinese religious leader has welcomed measures to curb tourists' inappropriate behaviour after a string of incidents prompted authorities to issue “how to behave” guidelines.

A man sits on a chair on the beach as more tourists are seen closer to the sea.

The Bali Tourism Office recorded foreign tourist visits to Bali in the first quarter of 2023 reaching 1.4 million people. Source: AAP / Made Nagi

Key Points
  • Bali has introduced new 'how to behave' guidelines, which will be issued to tourists upon arrival.
  • Visitors are urged to dress appropriately, behave at religious sites, and respect local customs and culture.
  • The new measures follow a string of incidents among travellers visiting the Indonesian island.
Bali's high priest Ida Nabe describes Bali as a "heaven on Earth", but for many years, the island has been grappling with badly-behaved tourists.

As tourism begins to ramp up after the COVID-19 pandemic, locals say their culture is being increasingly disrespected, and authorities are introducing new guidelines for visitors.

Mr Nabe hopes the new measures will help protect the island he loves.

"Most of the tourists who come don't know exactly the traditions and customs in Bali," he said.

"Bali is unique, a special island. We have to adhere to the culture we've inherited."

What are the new rules for tourists in Bali?

In an effort to improve tourist behaviour on the Indonesian island, the local government is taking preventative measures, and has released a new card listing 'do's and don'ts', which will be issued to visitors upon arrival.

The guidelines urge tourists to dress appropriately, behave at religious sites, and respect the customs and culture of the Balinese people.
Tourists are also warned against climbing sacred trees, littering, behaving aggressively, or taking indecent photos.

Governor Wayan Koster said the new measures followed a string of incidents among travellers.

"There has been an increase in the number of foreign tourists in Bali who are behaving inappropriately, or taking actions that don't adhere to their visa," he said.

"For example, some visitors don't wear modest, reasonable and proper attire when visiting holy places and tourist attractions in Bali."
Tourists walking along by the beach in Kuta, Bali.
Bali authorities have introduced new guidelines for tourists. Source: AAP / Made Nagi / Epa Made
Tourism operator Adam Schwaab believes the rules are largely based around respect for the local culture.

"If you look at the actual recommendations and rules themselves - many of which virtually all Australians would do - it's about cultural sensitivity (and) doing the right thing," he told SBS News.

"I think many Australians will actually embrace the rules ... overall the rules are a good thing; they're not overly onerous."

What are visitors to Bali doing wrong?

In May, a video of a German tourist stripping off their clothing at a cultural performance went viral, while an Australian woman was reportedly deported after yelling at police while riding a scooter.

Adrian Vickers, head of Asian Studies at the University of Sydney, said a small minority of tourists were failing to follow rules and protocols.
"It's a very small minority, but you do see examples of really bad behaviour; lack of respect for the rules ... people getting into fights, examples of tourists trying to run their own businesses," he said.

"In temple ceremonies, somebody will try to climb up on a shrine to get a photograph or step over some offerings or something that are important to what's happening, and these are really offensive things to do."

This year alone, Bali officials have processed more than 130 deportations, with at least six being Australians.

Professor Vickers said the trope of badly-behaved tourists in Bali had come to the fore in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions.
"This is a continuation of a trend that's been happening for a long time, people have been talking about tourists ruining Bali since the 1930s," he said.

"But what we see now is partly a result of COVID, of the pandemic changing people's behaviour and changing expectations, so it's a bit of a reset."

For Mr Nabe, the new measures represent the opportunity to help protect the island he treasures.

"Bali is a heaven on earth, most people come to see not only the beaches and beautiful island, but also the values and culture that span thousands of years," he said.

"I would like to keep Bali this way."
4 min read
Published 4 June 2023 1:27pm
Updated a few seconds ago 1:38pm
By Rayane Tamer, Deborah Groarke, Jessica Bahr
Source: SBS News

