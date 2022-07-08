'Barbaric act': Shinzo Abe in 'critical condition' after being shot as witnesses describe chaos

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot during a campaign speech.





Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described the shooting as a "barbaric and malicious" act, and said doctors were doing all they can to treat Mr Abe.





"Currently doctors are doing everything they can, at this moment. I am hoping and praying that former prime minister Abe will survive this," Mr Kishida said.



Advertisement

Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Mr Abe was shot at around 11.30am (12.30pm AEST), in the country's western region of Nara.





"Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it," Mr Matsuno added.





He said a man, believed to be the shooter, had been taken into custody.





Earlier, local media including national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said Mr Abe appeared to be in "cardiorespiratory arrest", a term often used in Japan before a feared death can be officially confirmed by a coroner.



A man, believed to be the shooting suspect, is held by police officers at Yamato Saidaiji Station in Nara Prefecture on8 July, 2022. Source: AAP, AP / Kazuhiko Hirano

Witnesses accounts

Mr Abe had been delivering a stump speech with security present when shots were fired, but spectators were able to approach him fairly easily.





Footage broadcast by NHK showed him standing on a stage when a loud blast was heard with smoke visible in the air.





Witnesses at the scene described shock as the political event turned into chaos.





"He was giving a speech and a man came from behind," a young woman at the scene told NHK.



Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was taken to hospital after being reportedly shot at a campaign event. Source: AAP / Kazuhiko Hirano/AP "The first shot sounded like a toy bazooka. He didn't fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke," she added.





"After the second shot, people surrounded him and gave him cardiac massage."





Mr Abe was bleeding from the neck, witnesses said and photographs showed. He was reportedly initially conscious but subsequently lost consciousness, NHK reported.



Mr Abe had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections. Credit: Kazuhiko Hirano/AP/AAP Mr Abe collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.





An official at Nara Medical University hospital told news agency AFP: "What we can share now is that his transfer here has been completed," declining to comment on the former leader's status.



Several media outlets reported that he appeared to have been shot from behind.





Jiji said the government said a taskforce had been formed in the wake of the incident, and reaction was already beginning to pour in.



Rare event amid low levels of violent crime

It was a stunning development in a country with famously low levels of violent crime, involving perhaps Japan's best-known politician.





Japan has some of the world's toughest gun-control laws, and annual deaths from firearms in the country of 125 million people are regularly in single figures.





Getting a gun licence is a long and complicated process even for Japanese citizens, who must first get a recommendation from a shooting association and then undergo strict police checks.



Anthony Albanese among world leaders expressing shock

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was "shocking news".





"Our thoughts are with his (Mr Abe's) family and the people of Japan at this time," Mr Albanese tweeted.



Former prime minister of Malcolm Turnbull said he was "horrified" by the news.





"Abe Shinzo is one of the great leaders of our times," Mr Turnbull wrote on Twitter.





"Right now we must hope and pray that he pulls through".



The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the reported shooting, US ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday.





"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States," Emanuel said in a statement.



