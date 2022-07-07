Boris Johnson set to address the UK amid reports he will resign as prime minister

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to the nation on Thursday, a spokesperson for his Number 10 Downing Street office said.





It comes as several UK media outlets, including the BBC, are reporting that Mr Johnson will announce his resignation as UK prime minister after being abandoned by newly-appointed ministers and more than 50 others in a rebellion that had left government dangerously close to paralysis.





With eight ministers, including two secretaries of state, resigning in the last two hours, an isolated and powerless Mr Johnson was set to bow to the inevitable and declare his was stepping down later, media reports said.





Advertisement

"Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative Party leader today," the BBC's political editor Chris Mason said.





After days of battling for his job, he had been abandoned by all but a handful of allies. It was far cry from when Mr Johnson, 58, rose to power in 2019 when he won a large majority, capturing votes in parts of the UK that had never supported his Conservative Party before.





Even his finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, who was only appointed to his post on Wednesday, had called on his boss to resign.





"This is not sustainable and it will only get worse: for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country," he said on Twitter. "You must do the right thing and go now."



