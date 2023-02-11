Australia

Botched operations, patient relations, dodgy vax certificates: why health worker complaints soared

More than 300 referrals were made over healthcare professionals' alleged misconduct.

Surgeon adjusting glove in operating room

Alleged professional misconduct among Australia's healthcare workers rose significantly in 2021-2022. Source: Getty / Shannon Fagan

Key Points
  • The number of referrals made over the alleged misconduct by health practitioners rose by 180 cases in the last year.
  • Ninety-eight percent of referrals resulted in disciplinary action.
  • The alleged misconduct included botched procedures and inappropriate sexual relationships with patients.
This article contains references to sexual assault. 

Health practitioners were reported for alleged misconduct at almost double the rate in the last year, according to Australia's health regulator.

Botched procedures, inappropriate sexual relationships with patients, and wrongfully issuing vaccination exemption certificates to people were among serious breaches resulting in referrals to tribunals.

Nationwide, there were 344 referrals made in the 2021-22 financial year, recorded by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA).

This was up from 180 cases in the previous year.
Do you still need a booster shot if you have had COVID-19 several times?

A spokeswoman for AHPRA said a Victorian-based practitioner was found to have provided vaccine exemptions not in accordance with government legislation.

Victorian practitioners lodged the highest number of appeals (37) in tribunals about national board decisions in the past year, with Queensland-based professionals lodging the second highest amount (21).

Of the 187 matters decided by a tribunal, more than 98 per cent resulted in disciplinary action for the healthcare worker.

One practitioner was disqualified for seven and a half years after being found to have sexually assaulted a patient.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.
Published 11 February 2023 at 3:17pm
Source: AAP

