Bridget Archer says Scott Morrison should 'reflect' on his position as advice on ministerial scandal imminent

Liberal MP Bridget Archer says Scott Morrison should "reflect" on his position over the secret ministerial appointment scandal, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese set to receive advice on whether any rules were broken.





It comes as calls are growing for an inquiry to be launched into the former Liberal leader's decision to secretly appoint himself as a joint minister in the health, finance, treasury, home affairs, industry, science, energy and resources portfolios between March 2020 and May 2021.





One of his decisions, as joint resources minister, was to block the PEP-11 gas exploration licence off the NSW coast after the then resources minister Keith Pitt approved the project. The final decision is now the subject of a Federal Court appeal.





Ms Archer stopped short of calling for Mr Morrison to resign, but said he should reflect on his position.





"I do just think that people should reflect on the great privilege and responsibility that they have when they are elected to these roles, and think about whether they are fulfilling those obligations," she told ABC radio.





"If they are not, then they might want to reflect on doing something else.



Ms Archer said she would also welcome an inquiry into the conduct of the former prime minister.





Mr Albanese is on Monday set to receive advice from the solicitor-general on whether Mr Morrison breached any rules over the secret self-appointments.





Meanwhile, Greens leader Adam Bandt doubled down on a push to examine Mr Morrison's conduct and whether he misled the parliament or pressured the governor-general or public service.





"The longer that this goes on, the more questions that are raised about exactly how much damage has been done to Australian democracy," Mr Bandt told ABC News on Monday.





"You're entitled to expect that when the prime minister stands up and says 'here's who the ministers are in my parliament, here's what my responsibilities are', you're entitled to expect that they are telling the truth and it's becoming clear day by day that that's not the case."



The Greens have already asked House of Representatives Speaker Milton Dick to refer Mr Morrison to the powerful privileges committee over the scandal.





Mr Bandt said an inquiry would also need to examine who was asked by Mr Morrison to keep his ministries secret from the public and most of his colleagues.





"One of the things that we don't yet know is whether or not that was done at Scott Morrison's requests, whether or not he made requests of the governor-general to keep some of these appointments secret," he said.





"Similarly, with respect to his own department, what did ... the former prime minister do?"





The prime minister told Sky News on Sunday there was no suggestion Mr Morrison had acted unlawfully, but said the self-appointments need to be scrutinised.





Mr Albanese said he wants reform to ensure a presidential-style acquisition of powers can't happen again in the Westminster system.





One of his former ministers, Karen Andrews, has called on Mr Morrison to quit parliament, saying he had "betrayed the Australian people".





Independent Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie told the Nine Network's Today show on Monday that she would like to see Scott Morrison resign, but the only people who could ask him to do so were those in his electorate of Cook.



