Bruce Lehrmann trial: Defence argues Brittany Higgins 'might have made a false complaint' in final pitch

This story contains allegations of sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.





The defence has closed its case in the trial of Bruce Lehrmann for the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins by questioning the complainant's credibility.





Steven Whybrow submitted Ms Higgins did not really know what happened on the night of the alleged rape, because of her level of intoxication, and that she may have "reconstructed the events" in her mind.





Advertisement

"It may be, in my submission, reasonably possible, that she doesn’t know what happened and she has reconstructed events so that she believed they are true," he told the jury.





"But it doesn't mean what she is telling you actually happened."





Mr Whybrow repeated to the jury "the prosecution has to prove this case, I don't have to prove he is innocent".





"There is no evidence, other than Ms Higgins and her subsequent statements and her demeanour to assist you in accepting what she said," he continued.



Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins alleges she was raped in an office in Parliament House. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch "There is no DNA evidence, there is no contemporaneous medical complaint … in fact, there are contemporaneous lies about medical [appointments].





"We have, in my submission, a rational and plausible reason why she might have made a false complaint and not gone through with it."





Mr Whybrow's argument is Ms Higgins made up the allegation to save her job after being found by security naked and asleep in Senator Linda Reynold's private office.





He suggested he "didn't have to prove why" Ms Higgins reinstated the police complaint in 2021 but submitted "there are 325,000 reasons as to why", in reference to her profitable book deal.





On Monday, the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions suggested Bruce Lehrmann took the intoxicated Ms Higgins to Parliament House "because it was the most convenient place to get the drunk and vulnerable complainant alone".





"She was very drunk, she was very vulnerable, and he took her there in the hope she wouldn’t resist, or she wouldn’t remember," Prosecutor Shane Drumgold put to the jury.



