Australia

Bruce Lehrmann trial: Defence argues Brittany Higgins 'might have made a false complaint' in final pitch

Defence barrister Steven Whybrow has suggested in his closing argument that Brittany Higgins reinstated her police complaint two years after she was allegedly raped because she was offered a lucrative book deal.

Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann arriving at the ACT Supreme Court.

Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann is accused of raping colleague Brittany Higgins at Parliament House in 2019. He denies the accusations. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

This story contains allegations of sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.

The defence has closed its case in the trial of Bruce Lehrmann for the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins by questioning the complainant's credibility.

Steven Whybrow submitted Ms Higgins did not really know what happened on the night of the alleged rape, because of her level of intoxication, and that she may have "reconstructed the events" in her mind.

Advertisement
"It may be, in my submission, reasonably possible, that she doesn’t know what happened and she has reconstructed events so that she believed they are true," he told the jury.

"But it doesn't mean what she is telling you actually happened."

Mr Whybrow repeated to the jury "the prosecution has to prove this case, I don't have to prove he is innocent".

"There is no evidence, other than Ms Higgins and her subsequent statements and her demeanour to assist you in accepting what she said," he continued.
Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins arrives at the ACT Supreme Court.
Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins alleges she was raped in an office in Parliament House. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch
"There is no DNA evidence, there is no contemporaneous medical complaint … in fact, there are contemporaneous lies about medical [appointments].

"We have, in my submission, a rational and plausible reason why she might have made a false complaint and not gone through with it."

Mr Whybrow's argument is Ms Higgins made up the allegation to save her job after being found by security naked and asleep in Senator Linda Reynold's private office.

He suggested he "didn't have to prove why" Ms Higgins reinstated the police complaint in 2021 but submitted "there are 325,000 reasons as to why", in reference to her profitable book deal.

On Monday, the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions suggested Bruce Lehrmann took the intoxicated Ms Higgins to Parliament House "because it was the most convenient place to get the drunk and vulnerable complainant alone".

"She was very drunk, she was very vulnerable, and he took her there in the hope she wouldn’t resist, or she wouldn’t remember," Prosecutor Shane Drumgold put to the jury.

If allegations set out in this story raise issues for you, or you or someone you know needs support - you can seek 24-hour help through 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 
www.1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.
Share
3 min read
Published 19 October 2022 at 1:17pm
By Lucy Murray
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

So you got a message from Optus - what do you need to do now?

Australia

Why women in Iran are chopping off their hair and burning their headscarves

World

Camilla and Meghan: How outrage porn and a Netflix series have fed hate against female royals

World

'Never been happier': This Australian employer is adopting a four-day work week and says others should too

Asia Pacific

Optus data breach: What to do about replacing your driver’s licence and passport

Australia

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia. This is who should get it

Australia

Australia needs people to do these jobs. Here's what it could mean for visa opportunities

Immigration

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia, but some are upset they can't get it

COVID-19