Australia

‘Can’t unsee it’: Anthony Albanese surprised by mankini-wearing grandfather on live TV

A West Australian grandad has surprised the prime minister on live TV during the Telethon 2022 broadcast.

A man wearing a green mankini

Source: Supplied / Channel 7

If West Australian grandfather John Bradley was nervous, he wasn’t showing it.

Wearing a neon green mankini - the same type infamously worn by comedic character Borat - the 76-year-old was preparing to meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on live TV on Sunday morning.

He was appearing for a Telethon segment on the Seven Network to raise money for sick children.
It was all part of a bet by his son-in-law, who had joked nobody would walk in front of someone in a mankini.

Mr Bradley said he had “no second thoughts” when asked by a Seven presenter about his nerves, before walking over to meet the nation’s leader.

“No, not at all. At 76, I’m not out to impress anybody,” he replied.

Mr Bradley then walked on stage to greet Mr Albanese, but not before baring more than most viewers expected to see on breakfast TV.

“Don't sit down, we might have a security risk here,” joked Seven News presenter Michael Usher.

Mr Bradely then handed two novelty cheques to the prime minister outlining the money he’d raised for the stunt. The PM jokingly used the novelty cards to cover up Mr Bradley’s private parts.

Speaking later to reporters, Mr Albanese had few words to describe the moment.

“I saw it. I can’t unsee it.”

The prime minister also came to the charity ball with $6 million in federal government donations to the cause.
2 min read
Published 23 October 2022 at 3:29pm, updated an hour ago at 4:08pm
Source: SBS News

