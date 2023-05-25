Central Sydney building gutted as blaze begins to spread

KEY POINTS: More than 100 firefighters battled an inferno at a central Sydney building on Thursday.

The seven-storey building's roof collapsed then the floors, as thousands watched on.

No casualties have been reported.

A fire has engulfed and completely gutted a multi-storey building in central Sydney, casting a huge pall of dark smoke across the city.





More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze on Thursday afternoon after the building was evacuated.





The seven-storey building's roof collapsed then the floors, as thousands watched on.





Helicopter footage from Nine News showed the Surry Hills factory well alight between Randle Street and Randle Lane, near Central Station in Surry Hills.





"The building is currently totally engulfed in flames," a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman told the Australian Associated Press.





"We don't know what's caused it ... we're working to contain the source but it's threatening adjoining buildings."



More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze on Thursday afternoon after the building was evacuated. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins Some 25 fire trucks and more than 100 firefighters are at the building working to contain the blaze.





No casualties have been reported.





Fire crews were spraying the building from the street and from aerial ladders. Footage showed walls collapsing and a vehicle on fire nearby.



Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement that the fire had started "to spread to several neighbouring buildings, including residential apartments."





Neighbouring streets and laneways have been closed as a dark plume of smoke was visible across the central city.



The seven-storey building's roof collapsed then the floors, as thousands watched on. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE Locals were urged to stay away from the area and listen to advice from police and firefighters.





"Terrible fire in Surry Hills in my electorate. Please stay safe and listen to instructions from emergency services," local MP Tanya Plibersek wrote on Twitter.





"Thanks to Fire and Rescue NSW, who are on the scene working to get it under control."



