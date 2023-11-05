Australia

Children among five dead after car ploughs into Victoria beer garden

A car has crashed into the beer garden of a pub in regional Victoria, killing five people, including two children, and injuring seven others.

Victoria Police tape restricts access to an area.

Five people have died after an SUV crashed into a pub's beer garden in a regional Victorian town. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett

Key Points
  • The white BMW mounted the kerb and struck patrons.
  • Investigation underway as police wait to speak to the 66-year-old driver.
  • Seven people were injured with four airlifted to hospital.
Five people, including two children, have died and others have been injured after a car crashed into a pub's beer garden in regional Victoria.

Emergency service crews rushed to the Royal Daylesford Hotel in Daylesford, northwest of Melbourne, on Sunday evening after an SUV crashed into the beer garden.

The white BMW mounted the kerb and struck patrons, killing two men, a woman, a boy thought to be six years old and a teenage girl. Seven others were injured, including the driver of the car, a 66-year-old Mount Macedon man.
READ MORE

'Utterly devastated': Aviation company confirms three of its staff killed in Mt Isa crash

Superintendent John Fitzpatrick said police were waiting to speak to the driver, who had non-life-threatening injuries, and were still trying to determine what happened.

A boy was flown to hospital with critical injuries while a man, a woman and a boy had non-life-threatening injuries.

Victoria Ambulance regional director Trever Weston said initial emergency crews were confronted with a chaotic scene.

He commended the efforts of bystanders, who came to the aid of the injured until ambulance paramedics arrived.

"(Injuries were) quite traumatic for a number of those patients, particularly the four that were airlifted to hospital," he told reporters on Monday morning.
READ MORE

Driver only given 'slow down' note on paper before train crash, investigation finds

He said Daylesford was a close-knit community and some of the initial crews were from the area.

"You never want to respond to any incident like this but certainly not in your home town," Weston said.

Paramedics will be offered welfare support in the coming days and weeks.

"Any incident involving children is that next level of distress for our paramedics but the crews that responded last night did so professionally and provided the best care they could for all of those patients," Weston said.

Hepburn Shire Mayor Brian Hood said Daylesford would have been crowded on Sunday, with many people enjoying the warm evening over the unofficial Melbourne Cup long weekend.
READ MORE

Recovery continues after three US marines killed in Northern Territory military aircraft crash

"This will send shock waves through the community for some time," he told ABC TV.

Police have asked the public to avoid Daylesford so emergency services can access the scene.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine King, whose federal Ballarat electorate includes Daylesford, asked the community to follow advice from emergency services as crews carry out their work.

"My thoughts are with all those at the scene, their friends and families and the broader Daylesford community," she said in a statement on X.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
Share
3 min read
Published 6 November 2023 8:51am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A woman with blonde hair leans up against a tree.

This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Life

Paul Keating speaks at the National Press Club.

Paul Keating details why he refused to sign Hamas-Israel statement by former PMs

Australia

A composite image of a Jewish man walking with two small children and two Muslim women crossing a street.

As the Hamas-Israel war rages, Islamophobia and antisemitism are rising in Australia

Australia

Two teenage girls taking a photo in the mirror

Abbie couldn't bring her date to a year 12 formal. She's pushing to change that for others

Australia

A man sits on a trailer carried by a donkey past destroyed buildings

Why Australia abstained from a UN vote demanding an aid truce between Israel and Hamas

World

A labelled map of the Middle East

Friends or foes? Where Israel's Middle Eastern neighbours stand on its war against Hamas

Middle East

Two people looking at a laptop on a table while sitting in park

Cody and Jaiden thought they'd finally found a home, but a scam cost them thousands

Australia

A woman wearing a face mask and a black Metro (Melbourne's train network operator) jacket.

COVID-19 cases are rising across Australia. Experts say an eighth wave has begun

COVID-19