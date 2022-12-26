World

China scraps COVID-19 quarantine for international travellers

From 8 January, travellers arriving from overseas will no longer be required to quarantine in China.

A woman in PPE walks in a street.

China's top health authority has announced all quarantine restrictions for inbound travellers will lift from 8 January. Source: Getty / Noel Celis

Highlights
  • China will stop requiring foreign travellers to go into quarantine from 8 January.
  • It's another step in the move away from the country's zero-COVID policy.
  • Until Monday's announcement, strict requirements on inbound travellers remained in place.
China will stop requiring foreign travellers to go into quarantine from 8 January, as it
abandons its zero-COVID policy
.

Until Monday's announcement, strict requirements on inbound travellers remained in place, including five days of mandatory quarantine at a government-supervised facility and three more of isolation at home.

But China made a
policy U-turn
this month, dropping nearly all of its domestic COVID-19 restrictions in a move that has left hospitals across the country scrambling to cope with a nationwide wave of infections.
The country's top health authority, the National Health Commission, said China's management of COVID-19 would be downgraded to the less strict "Category B", meaning quarantine will no longer be enforced. It is the last major country to move toward treating COVID-19 as endemic.

While China downgrades its management, the National Health Commission said epidemic prevention and control protocols at key institutions such as elderly care institutions would be strengthened.

In cases of severe outbreaks, a facility will adopt so-called "closed management" to prevent the spread of infections, the National Health Commission said.
China said it will also increase the vaccination rate among the elderly and promote second doses for people at high risk of severe illness.

In the same announcement, the authority said work and business visas for foreigners to come to China would be improved and facilitated.

Three years of zero-tolerance measures have battered China's economy, fuelling the mainland's biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.
2 min read
Published 27 December 2022 at 9:32am
Source: AAP

