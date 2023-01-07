China opens its borders as critics of the government's COVID-19 policies are wiped from social media

Key points China has opened up to other nations again after three years of closed borders.

Inbound travellers are no longer required to quarantine.

One of China's biggest social media platforms has suspended or closed the accounts of critics of the government's COVID-19 policies.

Since March 2020, all inbound travellers to China have been forced to undergo isolation at centralised government facilities. This decreased from three weeks to one week this summer, and to five days in November. They are no longer required to quarantine at all.





But while the strict zero-COVID policies that have virtually shut China's border have come to an end, it will likely take months for travel to return to normal.





For one thing, the number of outbound flights from China is currently only about 10 per cent of the pre-pandemic volume and tickets are very expensive.



The news that quarantine measures would be dropped led to a rush in Chinese people planning overseas holidays, sending inquiries on popular travel websites soaring.





But the expected surge in visitors has led over a dozen countries to impose mandatory COVID tests on travellers from the world's most populous nation as it battles its worst-ever outbreak.





This is forecast to worsen as China enters the Lunar New Year holiday this month, during which millions are expected to travel from hard-hit megacities to the countryside to visit vulnerable older relatives.





Fearing that new virus variants could emerge, Australia along with European Union countries including France, Italy, Belgium and Sweden now require travellers to present a negative test before departure , which must be no more than 48 hours old.





On Friday, the German cabinet agreed to introduce the same testing requirements, to come into force on Monday, with authorities also planning to randomly test passengers after landing.





Several countries are also interested in examining waste water from aircraft arriving from China for signs of possible new coronavirus variants.





Beijing has called travel curbs imposed by other countries "unacceptable", despite it continuing to largely block foreign tourists and international students from travelling to China.





Those wishing to enter China also have to present a negative PCR test no more than 48 hours old before departure, but it is no longer necessary to apply for an entry permit at the embassy.



DFAT advises Australians to "exercise a high degree of caution in China overall due to ongoing local COVID-19 restrictions". It also advises travellers to confirm pre-departure requirements with their nearest Chinese Embassy or Consulate and their travel agency.



Critics banned on social media, with pledges to increase content 'clean-up'

China's moves to open up come as the Sina Weibo social media platform says it has suspended or closed the accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government's COVID-19 policies.





The company addressed 12,854 violations including attacks on experts, scholars and medical workers and issued temporary or permanent bans on 1,120 accounts.





The ruling Communist Party has largely relied on the medical community to justify its harsh lockdowns, quarantine measures and mass testing. The party allows no direct criticism and imposes strict limits on free speech.



The company "will continue to increase the investigation and clean-up of all kinds of illegal content, and create a harmonious and friendly community environment for the majority of users", Sina Weibo said in a statement.





Criticism has largely focused on heavy-handed enforcement of regulations, including open-ended travel restrictions that saw people confined to their homes for weeks, sometimes sealed inside without adequate food or medical care.





Anger was also vented over the requirement for anyone who potentially tested positive or had been in contact with such a person to be confined for observation in a field hospital, where overcrowding and poor food and hygiene were commonly cited.





The social and economic costs eventually prompted rare street protests in Beijing and other cities , possibly influencing the party's decision to ease the strictest measures.



As part of the latest changes, China will also no longer bring criminal charges against people accused of violating border quarantine regulations, according to a notice issued by five government departments on Saturday.





Individuals in custody will be released and seized assets returned, the notice said.



