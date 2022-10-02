Concerns over 'unnecessary risk, enormous cost' of mission to rescue to rescue families of IS fighters in Syria

The federal Opposition has remained resolutely against bringing dozens of Australian women and children back from detention camps in Syria.





It comes as the Labor government has set up a plan to repatriate 16 women and 42 children and families of Islamic State members who have been held in al-Roj and Hol detention camp in northeast Syria near the Iraqi border.





A secret ASIO mission into Syria has cleared the way for the families to be repatriated to Australia, The Australian newspaper reported on Monday.



The families have been held in detention for three-and-a-half years following the fall of Islamic State in March 2019. Some of the women say they were tricked, coerced or taken to Syria against their will by their husbands, who have since died.





A spokesperson for Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said any decision on repatriation is informed by national security advice.





"Given the sensitive nature of the matters involved, it would not be appropriate to comment further," the spokesperson said in a statement to SBS News.





Opposition home affairs spokeswoman Karen Andrews said she didn't approve such a mission when she was the relevant minister in government due to concerns about radicalisation and the dangers posed to Australian officials sent to Syria.





"There was always a very strong view women, in particular, went there by choice ... and they were complicit, generally, in the role they were expected to play ... to support ISIS and foreign fighters," she told the ABC.



Ms Andrews said bringing them back "posed an unnecessary risk and enormous cost" to have these people in the community.





"I've seen nothing to alter my view."





Federal Labor MP Tanya Plibersek said it was important the women and children receive counselling upon their arrival.





"We have about 40 Australian kids living in one of the most dangerous places on earth in a refugee camp," she told the Seven Network.





"Some of the women, the mothers, were taken there as little more than children themselves and married off to [Islamic State] fighters. Some of them were tricked, some of them were forced to go there."





The Labor minister said there would be an expectation that security organisations would stay in contact and monitor those repatriated.



Al-Hol is the larger of two Kurdish-run displacement camps for relatives of IS members in Syria's northeast, where some Australian women and children are held. Source: Getty / AFP / Delil Souleiman The government's repatriation plan comes after the United Nations' special rapporteur on counter-terrorism and human rights Fionnuala Ní Aoláin said the government has an "unequivocal international obligation" to bring these women and children home.





“It behoves this new government to take those obligations seriously and to commit and to react speedily to the opportunity to bring them home as quickly as possible," Ms Ní Aoláin told SBS News in June, just a month after Labor won the 2022 federal election.





Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan said it appeared the security situation had changed to allow for the repatriation after the reported mission.





But he added that anyone who had broken the law, such as going to declared zones, where the Australian government had banned visits, should face prosecution.





"If they have broken the law, yes they should be charged," he told Sky News.





Ms Andrews said she expected some would be charged and imprisoned upon their return to Australia.





Independent senator Jacqui Lambie questioned why the report had come out in the newspaper before the mission was complete.





"This is actually quite surprising by ASIO to say that they're going to do this when they haven't done it yet," she told the Nine Network.



Australian children are poorly nourished, suffering from untreated shrapnel wounds and the situation is impacting their mental health. They are just hanging on. Mat Tinkler, Save the Children

In 2019, then Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, and now federal Opposition leader, played down the prospect of repatriation, saying some of the women had the potential "to come back here and cause a mass casualty event".





"They've gone willingly and or they are as hardcore as some of the male terrorists they've seen in Syria and Iraq," he told radio 2GB in October 2019.





Kamalle Dabbousy, whose daughter Mariam and three grandchildren are held in the camps, said it's critical for parents to know their children are safe.





“We have not been notified by the Australian Government that it is planning to repatriate the women and children, but it would be an incredibly exciting prospect. It’s every parent’s wish to ensure their children are safe,” Mr Dabboussy said.





“The welfare of these children is paramount, so it’s important that every Australian woman and child is brought home. The families just want to welcome them home and would happily co-operate with all levels of government to make that happen.”





Save the Children Australia chief executive Mat Tinkler, who has been campaigning for the women and children to be repatriated, said the idea they could be coming home will be "an enormous boost" for their families.





"We are encouraged by the reports that Australia may be preparing to repatriate a group of vulnerable children and their mothers from Syria. If confirmed, this would be very welcome news," he said.





“For more than three years, these children have been trapped in one of the worst places in the world to be a child and their situation has been growing increasingly desperate.



