Cost of living relief, local manufacturing reboot: Anthony Albanese's pitch to voters at campaign launch

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has pledged to deliver a "better future" for Australians as he launched his party's official campaign in Perth.





"My fellow Australians, in just 20 days time, you can vote for a better future, you can choose cheaper childcare, stronger Medicare, and fixing the crisis in aged care," the Opposition leader said on Sunday.

"Or, you can have more of the same."

Flanked by his frontbench, former prime ministers and state Labor premiers, Mr Albanese rallied the party's faithful with less than three weeks to polling day.

Labor's foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said the 21 May federal election offers Australians a "stark choice".

"Australia should have a government as decent as its people. Our great nation deserves a great future. And on 21 May, Australians have the chance to choose that future," she said.

"Never doubt how stark a choice that is. Never doubt that who governs matters. The most difficult days of the past three years have shown us that."

The Labor launch comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison returns to the issue of online safety and defends the government's record on addressing cost of living pressures.

Mr Albanese used his speech to spruik Labor's plan to cut the cost of living and shore up manufacturing capability in Australia.

Medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) will cost a maximum of $30, with a $12.50 reduction for general patients.

Onshore manufacturing capabilities and supply chain resilience will also be bolstered under Labor, with $1 billion to process minerals such as lithium and nickel used in batteries in Australia as part of the National Reconstruction Fund.

Gender pay equity will become an objective in the Fair Work Act and more electric-vehicle charging stations mean Australians will be able to drive from Adelaide to Perth, Mr Albanese said.

"Australia: If we stand still, we will be left behind," he said.

"The decision you have to make at this election is not just a choice between Labor and Liberal. It's a choice between shaping the future, or being shaped by it."

Mr Albanese criticised stagnant wages growth and the pressures facing Australians with the increasing cost of living.

"We can't continue to see permanent jobs replaced by insecure casual ones," he said.

"Your bills aren't casual. People who want secure work need to be able to find it."

Labor unveils home ownership plan

Labor used the launch to unveil

, where an Albanese government would give homebuyers up to 40 per cent equity to buy a home.

Campaigning in the Sydney seat of Parramatta ahead of the launch, Mr Morrison said Labor's plan was flawed.

"They [the Labor government] will have equity in your home and as that your equity goes up, they're going to keep it," he said.

Housing is likely to be a focus this week with the Reserve Bank widely expected to lift the cash rate on Tuesday, for the first time in 12 years.

Mr Morrison announced the coalition's blueprint to improve online safety, an issue he also intends to take up - if re-elected - at a global level at the G20 summit in Bali later in the year.

Big tech would be required to build enhanced safety controls into their devices that are easy for parents to use and hard for children to bypass.

The eSafety Commissioner would work with Apple, Samsung and others to design device settings and a binding code under the Online Safety Act.

If the industry does not create these controls within 12 months of the government being returned, it would move to force companies to comply with regulations.

On broader economic issues, asked what the coalition would do about rising grocery prices, Mr Morrison said he had already halved the petrol tax, provided cash payments to pensioners and implemented an income tax break to start on 1 July.

He said the war on Europe and the ongoing impact on supply chains of the COVID-19 pandemic were key pressures on inflation.

"The Labor Party think they have some kind of Harry Potter wand that you can just raise in government and it changes the price of a lettuce - it's ridiculous," Mr Morrison said.

"That shows a complete lack of understanding of what is driving prices."