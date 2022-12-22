COVID-19 and perceptions of Scott Morrison blamed for Liberals' heavy election defeat

KEY POINTS Liberal Party releases its internal review into the May election.

Finds Scott Morrison was viewed as 'out of touch'.

Says lockdowns and attacks from state premiers also a factor.

Voters viewed Scott Morrison as "out of touch" with women and the Liberal Party failed to fully appreciate the depths of anger felt in the community, an internal review of its election defeat says.





A study by the Liberal Party, conducted by former Liberal president Brian Loughnane and current frontbencher Jane Hume, claims the party was governing in the “equivalent of war-time” and put the national interest first "at considerable political cost".





The Coalition was booted from office after losing votes to both Labor and a wave of teal independents, the review claiming it failed to "fully appreciate serious political developments which were taking place and did not respond as comprehensively or as quickly as normally would be the case".





Former prime minister Scott Morrison's popularity was battered throughout 2021, making his personal match-up with Labor leader Anthony Albanese particularly damaging to the Coalition's re-election chances, the review found.





"Very importantly, the Prime Minister was [perceived to be] not attuned to the concerns of women and ... unresponsive to issues of importance to them," it said.





"As a consequence, the Prime Minister’s standing with voters deteriorated significantly through 2021 to become a significant negative. The Prime Minister and the party were seen as out of touch.





"The leadership choice between Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese became the most influential driver of voting intention during the campaign period."





Attacks from popular state premiers, and difficulties campaigning during lockdowns, also contributed to the defeat, the review found.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



