Politics

Danny Abdallah among the ten 'everyday' Australians heading to the Queen's funeral

Ten "everyday Australians" who have made an "extraordinary contribution" have been invited to travel with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other dignitaries to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next Monday.

Leila and Danny Abdallah.

Danny Abdallah, who started the i4give Day and Foundation after his children died when they were run over by a drunk and drugged driver, will be among a small group travelling with the prime minister to Queen Elzabeth II's funeral. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett

Danny Abdallah, the father of three of four Sydney children who were killed in a crash more than two years ago, is among a small group of "everyday" Australians who have been invited to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the list of 10 Australians who, upon request from Buckingham Palace, will travel alongside Australia's official delegation to the state funeral at Westminster Abbey next Monday.

"The Australians who have been invited, I think, embody an extraordinary contribution to our nation. We have made sure that all eight - six state and two territories - are represented, that there is an appropriate breadth of Australians as part of the delegation," he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Danny and Leila Abdallah's three children and their cousin were killed by a drunk and drugged driver in Oatlands on 1 February, 2020. Veronique Sakr, 11, and her cousins Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna, 8, Abdallah, were walking to get ice-cream on when they were fatally struck by an out-of-control ute which had mounted the footpath.

The driver was
sentenced to a maximum term of 28 years in jail
, but an appeal to that sentence was accepted by the New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal
in July this year.


Mr Abdallah is the co-creator of the 'i4give Day and Foundation'.

Mr Albanese described him as someone "who has turned a tragic loss into an extraordinary generous contribution".

The majority of the funeral attendees are recipients of Australian of the Year awards, including this year's Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, Senior Australian of the Year Valmai Dempsey and 2021 recipient of the award Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann.

This year's Australian of the Year Local Hero Shanna Whan and state finalists from Queensland and Tasmania Saba Abraham Kim Smith will also attend, along with South Australian Young Australian of the Year Trudy Lin and 2021 Western Australian of the Year Professor Helen Milroy.

Champion racehorse trainer Chris Waller, an Inductee on the Australian Racing Hall of Fame, will also be in attendance.

With AAP.
2 min read
Published 13 September 2022 at 12:06pm, updated an hour ago at 1:03pm
By Emma Brancatisano
Source: SBS News
