Dozens of Australians seek help leaving Gaza Strip

Key Points The significant escalation is the latest in a long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Several Australians have contacted the government for help leaving the enclave.

Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, which gained power in the Gaza Strip after winning elections in 2006.

Children are believed to be among the 45 Australians in Gaza wanting assistance to leave the enclave as violence escalates.





Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles told the ABC there were more than double the previously reported number of Australians stuck in the Gaza Strip, which was reported to be 19.





He said: "Their situation is obviously extremely difficult."



"We are looking at ways ... and working very hard to find ways in which we can get those people to safety.





"And that, obviously, includes working with other countries around the establishment of a humanitarian corridor out of Gaza . That hasn’t happened yet. But we are doing what we can in very, very challenging circumstances."





When asked if these 45 include any include children, he said: "These include families, so I’d imagine that that is the case. But we are working very closely with them.





"But this is clearly a very challenging situation and at this point, there isn’t a humanitarian corridor out of Gaza. But we continue to work with others in the international community to see that established."



Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns on 7 October and killed 1,300 Israelis. Source: AP / Maya Alleruzzo/AP Israel said it would attack the Hamas movement that rules Gaza, after its fighters burst across the barrier surrounding the enclave on 7 October, gunning down 1,300 Israelis , mainly civilians, in the deadliest day in Israel's 75-year history.





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, which has gained power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006. Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel's right to exist.



