Dozens of bodies found in truck carrying migrants in Texas

At least 20 people - and possibly as many as 42 - were found dead in a truck in Texas, local media reported, a common means of transportation for undocumented migrants entering the United States.





An unnamed official reported 15 people have been taken to hospital in San Antonio but authorised information has not yet been publicly released.





Two local television stations reported the grim discovery, citing police sources as stating the number of dead was as high as 42, although a more conservative report by station NEWS4SA placed the figure at "at least 20".



Advertisement

The truck was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on the city's southern outskirts, San Antonio's KSAT television reported.





San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.





Temperatures in San Antonio, which is about 250 km from the Mexican border, swelled to a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Monday with high humidity.



Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican consul was en-route to the site.





He said in a tweet that the victims' nationalities were still unknown.



