Australia

Electricity prices set to rise by at least 20 per cent in some states, energy regulator says

Australia's energy regulator expects maximum residential electricity prices to rise nearly 25 per cent in some areas after the government's market intervention.

A high voltage electricity tower.

The Australian Energy Regulator on Wednesday released its draft default market offer decision for the 2023/24 financial year. Source: Getty / Aitor Diago

Australian households will face steep electricity price hikes in the coming months as the country's energy regulator flags rises of nearly 25 per cent in some areas.

But the increases will be less steep than those foreshadowed before the government stepped in to cap coal and gas prices in an attempt to rein in skyrocketing power prices.

The Australian Energy Regulator on Wednesday released its draft default market offer decision for the 2023/24 financial year, which foreshadowed residential electricity price increases of between 19.5 and 23.7 per cent depending on the state and provider.
READ MORE

RBA backs power bills relief plan to 'take the sting out' of high energy costs

The default market offer represents the maximum price energy retailers can charge residential and small business customers in NSW, South Australia and southeast Queensland.

The regulator said it was estimated small business customers could face price increases of between 14.7 per cent to 25.4 cent depending on their regions and providers.

Without the government's energy market intervention, it had told the government the residential offer could increase by more than 50 per cent in some regions.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

2 min read
Published 15 March 2023 at 8:05am
Source: AAP

