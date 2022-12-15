Energy companies move to reduce prices with government's price cap plan set to pass

KEY POINTS Parliament has been recalled to pass the energy relief bill.

Labor has been accused of an 'atrocious' attempt to ram through bill.

The bill will see coal and gas prices capped.

The government's looming intervention in the energy market has been enough to provoke suppliers to move to reduce power prices even before price caps come into force.





But it doesn't mean you can expect lower power bills next year.





Since the Albanese government floated market intervention as a solution to soaring energy price predictions in the October federal budget, the energy regulator has found evidence of early action to lower prices.





Australian Energy Regulator chair Clare Savage said since the government started talking about market intervention, retailers have been able to secure 12-month contracts at prices between 45 and 50 per cent lower than before.





Energy retailers lock in contracts with generators to supply power to their customers at a price set in advance.





"I should stress it doesn't mean we will get lower retail prices next year, but it does mean if markets keep trading as they are right now we should see an increase next year lower than previously expected," Ms Savage told ABC radio on Thursday.



Opposition leader Peter Dutton said on Thursday Mr Albanese's approach to pushing through the bill was reckless. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch It comes after was accused of an "atrocious and cavalier" attempt to ram through major energy changes without properly consulting parliament.





Politicians trudged across damp floors on Thursday — Parliament’s carpets typically receive a shampoo after they leave for the Christmas break — having returned to Canberra to debate Labor’s energy plan.





The bill, which will impose temporary price caps on coal and gas, was agreed to by the states and territories last week and is all but certain to become law.





But Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the government appeared to be "building the plane on the runway" when it came to energy relief and had presented a plan at the last minute.



He accused Mr Albanese of trashing parliamentary convention, and his promises to be consultative, by providing details of the complex package just 12 hours before the vote.





“The Australian public understands that the reckless approach of this prime minister is at odds with his statements and his commitments to [them] only this year,” he said.





“He should be marked down for it.”





But Mr Albanese insisted Australians battling a spiralling cost of living crisis cannot afford any delays to the bill, after the October budget projected energy prices to rise 56 per cent next year.



Mr Albanese warned his colleagues their choice was “very clear” as households faced rising prices.





“Vote against it and stand with companies banking record profits and sending them offshore,” he said.





“That’s the choice: vote for this plan and be part of the solution, or vote against it and be part of the problem.”



What's in the package?

The bill's passage was assured on Wednesday when Greens leader Adam Bandt revealed the party would support it in exchange for an electricity package targeted at low-income families in next year's federal budget.





Independent senator David Pocock will also vote in favour of the package, giving the government enough votes to make it law.



Labor needs the support of the Coalition, or the Greens and one other senator. The wholesale price of coal will be temporarily limited to $125 per tonne, after major coal producers Queensland and NSW agreed to oversee a price cap last week, while gas prices will also be frozen at $12 per gigajoule for 12 months.





Treasury estimates the package will slash energy bills for the average household by $230 over the next year.





Major gas companies have also baulked at Labor’s plan for a mandatory code of conduct imposed on the sector, which they say is proof Labor does not intend price caps to be temporary.





It will amount to an unprecedented intervention into the energy market, in a bid to ease a price rises partially driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But Mr Albanese said the Coalition had exacerbated the crisis through a decade of inaction.





“Those opposite want us to have acted quicker, but also want us to be slower,” he said.





“Having had 22 policies in government, but not landing one of them, they now want us to have no policy also.”



'Ideological zeal'

Manager of Opposition business, Paul Fletcher, demanded more time to consider a bill which he said could have far-reaching and unintended consequences.





“[This is] an atrocious and cavalier way to ask this parliament to deal with matters of great complexity,” he said.





“There are very real reasons to doubt that it will [work] … those are the kind of matters the parliament should be considering.”



Greens leader Adam Bandt during debate on the bill in federal parliament on Thursday. The Greens support the bill. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Coalition frontbencher Ted O’Brien said Labor would be unable to meet its net zero emissions by 2050 target without the Australian gas sector.





“[But] they have an ideological zeal to kill off this industry. They do so with the greatest overreach of government power we have seen,” he said.





“This is all about ensuring the government themselves can intervene into a marketplace.”



