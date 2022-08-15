'Extraordinary': Anthony Albanese seeks legal advice over Scott Morrison's secret portfolios

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seeking legal advice into "extraordinary" reports former prime minister Scott Morrison secretly swore himself into at least three ministerial roles during his tenure as leader.





Mr Morrison was secretly appointed as finance minister and health minister at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports published in The Australian .





Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce also said Mr Morrison was also appointed resources minister and used that position to kill off a controversial gas project, overruling one of his own ministers.





A spokesperson for Governer-General David Hurley confirmed on Monday afternoon Mr Morrison had been appointed to additional portfolios while prime minister, using an administrative instrument instead of a swearing ceremony.





"The Governor-General, following normal process and acting on the advice of the government of the day, appointed former Prime Minister Morrison to administer portfolios other than the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, " the spokesperson said in a statement to SBS News.





"The appointments were made consistently with section 64 of the Constitution."





"It is not uncommon for Ministers to be appointed to administer departments other than their portfolio responsibility."





Speaking in Melbourne on Monday, Mr Albanese described the secretive swearing-ins as "extraordinary and unprecedented."





"Scott Morrison was running a shadow government. This is the sort of tin-pot activity that we would ridicule if it was in a non-democratic country," he said.





"We do have a non-presidential system of government in this country, but what we had from Scott Morrison is a centralization of power, is overriding of ministerial decisions, and all done in secret."





Mr Albanese said he would be briefed by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet about the situation on his return to Canberra.





He said he was yet to receive advice from the Solicitor-General as to whether laws had been broken.





"I'll wait for the advice because my government will operate in an orderly and transparent way."





"This is a shambles and it needs clearing up and the Australian people deserve better than this contempt for democratic processes and for our Westminster system of government."



Secret ministries





The revelations of the secret swearing-ins are contained in Plagued , a new book covering the Morrison prime ministership written by Simon Benson and Geoff Chambers.





Extracts from the book, published on Saturday in The Australian , claim Mr Morrison was sworn as finance minister and health minister at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, over concerns the implentation of the biosecurity act would hand cabinet colleague Greg Hunt control of the country.





In the case Health Minister Greg Hunt was incapacitated by the virus, Mr Morrison would be able to take over his duties.





Then attorney-general Christian Porter reportedly advised the prime minister such moves could be done through an administrative instrument without the need of a swearing-in ceremony.



Former Attorney-General Christian Porter. Source: AAP UNSW Professor George Williams, an expert in Australian constitutional law, told SBS News he was "not aware of any strong reason" barring the secret swearing-ins from taking place under these circumstances.





"But of course, that's different to whether it should have been done, and how it was done," he added.





"One of the basic aspects of this issue is transparency when it comes to the exercise of these really important public powers and the fact that that people didn't know in many ways is the largest concern of all."



Minister overruled

According to Mr Joyce, the former prime minister used his additional powers as resources minister to overrule primary Resources Minister Keith Pitt and quash a controversial gas project.





The PEP-11 proposal, which looked to drill for gas 50 kilometres off the coast of NSW, risked becoming a political issue in a number of marginal seats contested by climate-conscious teal independents.





Mr Morrison announced in December 2021 he would move to axe the project.







Asked if Mr Pitt supported the decision, Mr Morrison responded: "It’s a decision of the Government and I decided to take the decision as the prime minister, which I'm authorized to do."





Mr Joyce claimed Mr Pitt was unaware of the secretive arrangement until the PM overruled him.





“I found out about it, and I disagree with it,” Mr Joyce told the Seven Network.





“We don’t have a presidential form of government – we have a cabinet system of government.”





“The other person – as I always say, they know their dung heap. They know the process…and you’ve got to give them responsibility to manage it.”





But Mr Pitt, who now sits on the backbench, disputed claims he was left in the dark.





He told SBS News he was "comfortable with the decisions that I made as a minister."





"This is one of many decisions which get made inside the resources portfolio. They're very structured decisions," he said.



Colleagues blindsided

Nationals Leader David Littleproud said he too was unaware of the unusual ministerial arrangements.





“Well, that's pretty ordinary as far as I'm concerned,” he told ABC Radio National.





“If you want to have a government that you need to trust, you got to trust one another.”



NDIS Minister Bill Shorten described Mr Morrison’s reported actions as “ghosting his own cabinet ministers.”





“There’s some sort of messianic complex, or maybe he just thought he was the Australian version of Kanye, but this is actually a serious matter,” Mr Shorten told ABC Radio National.





SBS News has contacted Mr Morrison for comment.



