'Extremely disappointed': Nick Kyrgios forced to pull out of Australian Open with knee injury

Key Points Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Australian Open a day before his first match of the tournament.

The 27-year-old has a cyst growing on his meniscus.

Kyrgios said he's "extremely disappointed" he's not fit enoguh to contest his home grand slam.

Nick Kyrgios has been forced to withdraw from the Australian Open tennis tournament due to a knee injury.





The 27-year-old's long-time physio Will Maher said the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up had a cyst growing on his meniscus.





While it's not a career-threatening injury, Kyrgios is not sufficiently fit to contest his home grand slam.





"I'm obviously extremely disappointed," Kyrgios said.





"Going in as one of the favourites, it's brutal."



Nick Kyrgios got emotional when he announced his forced withdrawal from the Australian Open. Source: AP / Mark Baker He had been due to play Russian Roman Safiullan in the first round on Tuesday night.





The 19th seed's scratching is another hammer blow to the Melbourne Park tournament, which was already ravaged by superstar withdrawals and retirements.





Women's titleholder Ash Barty , seven-times champion Serena Williams , her sister Venus, dual winner Naomi Osaka , and retired legend Roger Federer are all missing in 2023.





Australia's highest-ranked woman Ajla Tomljanovic also pulled out on Saturday with a knee injury.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



