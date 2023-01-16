Sport

'Extremely disappointed': Nick Kyrgios forced to pull out of Australian Open with knee injury

The Australian was due to play his first match of the tennis tournament on Tuesday night.

A man walking while holding a tennis star.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrigos has a cyst growing on his meniscus. Source: Press Association / Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA

Key Points
  • Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Australian Open a day before his first match of the tournament.
  • The 27-year-old has a cyst growing on his meniscus.
  • Kyrgios said he's "extremely disappointed" he's not fit enoguh to contest his home grand slam.
Nick Kyrgios has been forced to withdraw from the Australian Open tennis tournament due to a knee injury.

The 27-year-old's long-time physio Will Maher said the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up had a cyst growing on his meniscus.

While it's not a career-threatening injury, Kyrgios is not sufficiently fit to contest his home grand slam.

"I'm obviously extremely disappointed," Kyrgios said.

"Going in as one of the favourites, it's brutal."
Nick Kyrgios in a black cap and hoodie
Nick Kyrgios got emotional when he announced his forced withdrawal from the Australian Open. Source: AP / Mark Baker
He had been due to play Russian Roman Safiullan in the first round on Tuesday night.

The 19th seed's scratching is another hammer blow to the Melbourne Park tournament, which was already ravaged by superstar withdrawals and retirements.

Women's titleholder
Ash Barty
, seven-times champion
Serena Williams
, her sister Venus, dual winner
Naomi Osaka
, and retired legend Roger Federer are all missing in 2023.

Australia's highest-ranked woman Ajla Tomljanovic also pulled out on Saturday with a knee injury.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Follow the latest from SBS News at 
www.sbs.com.au/news
, or on the SBS News app available on 
iOS
 or 
Android
.
Share
1 min read
Published 16 January 2023 at 4:10pm, updated 12 minutes ago at 4:33pm
Source: AAP, SBS
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

An Australian family was expecting biscuits and lollies in a Christmas parcel. Inside, they found a skull

World

What will the weather be like on Christmas Day where you live?

Australia

What could happen with Russia and Ukraine in 2023 and how could it impact Australia?

World

Why is the name of McDonald's new menu item so divisive?

Australia

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

Life

Former deputy prime minister hospitalised after downing entire bowl of sakau 'out of respect'

Politics

These two women travelled to every country in the world but kept one thing secret

Life

A teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings

Australia