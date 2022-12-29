Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

Highlights Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81, her family has confirmed.





According to a statement posted online, she died "peacefully and surrounded by her family" in Clapham, London.





Ms Westwood was known for punk and new wave fashion, and supported causes such as climate activism and civil rights.







This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



