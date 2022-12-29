World

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

A statement posted to Twitter confirmed the designer and activist died "peacefully and surrounded by her family" in Clapham, London.

vivienne-westwood-crop.jpg

Designer and activist Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81. Source: Getty

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81, her family has confirmed.

According to a statement posted online, she died "peacefully and surrounded by her family" in Clapham, London.

Ms Westwood was known for punk and new wave fashion, and supported causes such as climate activism and civil rights.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

1 min read
Published 30 December 2022 at 8:30am, updated an hour ago at 8:32am
Source: SBS News

