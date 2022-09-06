Five teenagers killed in 'horrific' road accident in southwest Sydney

Five teenagers have been killed in a horror road smash southwest of Sydney.





The driver, an 18-year-old man, survived the single-vehicle crash and was taken to hospital but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.





Police say his Nissan ute lost control and struck a tree at the intersection of Orange Road and East Parade near the Macarthur Region village of Buxton, around 100km southwest of Sydney, at about 8pm on Tuesday.





Advertisement

Nine Network footage showed the wreck and emergency responders at the scene, while a medical team arrived by helicopter.





Authorities say three female and two male passengers, still to be formally identified but all believed to be around 14 to 16 years of age, died at the scene. Some of the deceased were students at Picton High.



Camden police chief Superintendent Paul Fuller said it was the worst scene of a crash he has seen in 38 years of his career.





"It’s a horrific accident scene and a traumatic event like this will have a devastating impact on the families, friends and the local community," he told reporters.





"They're all local kids, they all go to the local high school," he told reporters.





"Unfortunately some of the first responders would know these kids."



Camden Superintendant Paul Fuller said it was the worst accident scene he has seen in his career. Source: ABC Australia Superintendent Fuller said police have spoken with the local high school and counselling will be provided to affected students.





"Can I just say to parents: 'Know where your kids are'."





Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said it was an "absolutely chaos and devastating" scene.





"All of the emergency services, police, ambulance, [were] confronted with a significant, critical, traumatic scene," he said.



How do you even begin to process a loss like this? Mayor Matt Gould

Wollondilly Shire Mayor Matt Gould said the close-knit community was waking up in shock and mourning.





"How do you even begin to process a loss like this?" he told Sydney radio 2GB.





"Our hearts go out to all of the families, all of the friends of those involved."





Police said the driver had been taken to Sydney's Liverpool Hospital where he had undergone mandatory blood and urine tests. He had not been placed under arrest.





Investigators are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact them.





A NSW Department of Education spokesperson said: "The Picton High School community is devastated by the death of five young people in a vehicle accident last night.



