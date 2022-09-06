Australia

Five teenagers killed in 'horrific' road accident in southwest Sydney

Police say southwest Sydney's local community will feel the devastating ripple effects of the deaths of five teenagers, aged around 14 to 15, in the accident.

Police at the scene of a scene where a car is crashed near a tree.

Police attended the 'horrific' scene where five teenagers died after a car smashed into a tree in Buxton in southwest Sydney. Source: ABC Australia

Five teenagers have been killed in a horror road smash southwest of Sydney.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, survived the single-vehicle crash and was taken to hospital but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say his Nissan ute lost control and struck a tree at the intersection of Orange Road and East Parade near the Macarthur Region village of Buxton, around 100km southwest of Sydney, at about 8pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Nine Network footage showed the wreck and emergency responders at the scene, while a medical team arrived by helicopter.

Authorities say three female and two male passengers, still to be formally identified but all believed to be around 14 to 16 years of age, died at the scene. Some of the deceased were students at Picton High.
Camden police chief Superintendent Paul Fuller said it was the worst scene of a crash he has seen in 38 years of his career.

"It’s a horrific accident scene and a traumatic event like this will have a devastating impact on the families, friends and the local community," he told reporters.

"They're all local kids, they all go to the local high school," he told reporters.

"Unfortunately some of the first responders would know these kids."
Police officer speaking
Camden Superintendant Paul Fuller said it was the worst accident scene he has seen in his career. Source: ABC Australia
Superintendent Fuller said police have spoken with the local high school and counselling will be provided to affected students.

"Can I just say to parents: 'Know where your kids are'."

Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said it was an "absolutely chaos and devastating" scene.

"All of the emergency services, police, ambulance, [were] confronted with a significant, critical, traumatic scene," he said.
How do you even begin to process a loss like this?
Mayor Matt Gould
Wollondilly Shire Mayor Matt Gould said the close-knit community was waking up in shock and mourning.

"How do you even begin to process a loss like this?" he told Sydney radio 2GB.

"Our hearts go out to all of the families, all of the friends of those involved."

Police said the driver had been taken to Sydney's Liverpool Hospital where he had undergone mandatory blood and urine tests. He had not been placed under arrest.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact them.

A NSW Department of Education spokesperson said: "The Picton High School community is devastated by the death of five young people in a vehicle accident last night.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and friends of the young people who lost their lives."
Share
3 min read
Published 7 September 2022 at 7:39am, updated 2 hours ago at 8:25am
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

Brayden wrote a note to his mum, walked away and started to cry

Life

'Utterly offensive': Australia's Ukrainian community furious over mural of Russian soldier embrace

Australia

Hasbulla has touched down in Australia. Who is he and why is he an online sensation?

Australia

'Not appropriate': Finnish PM Sanna Marin apologises for new party photo captured at official residence

World

Australian author and refugee Anh Do's children's books were banned in some US schools. Here's why

Australia

Victoria is making it free to study to become a nurse or midwife under new initiative

Australia

Australia needs more workers for these jobs. Is migration the answer to solving our skills shortage?

Immigration

From visas to jobs: Australia's migrant intake is increasing. Here's what it means for workers

Australia