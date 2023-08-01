Australia

Former childcare worker charged with over 1,000 counts of child abuse, sexual abuse

A former childcare worker has been charged with 1,623 abuse offences against 91 children.

Australian Federal Police badge.

The 45-year-old man has been in custody in Queensland since August 2022. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Key Points
  • AFP have charged a man with 1,623 child abuse offences against 91 children.
  • The offences were committed in Brisbane, Sydney and overseas between 2007 and 2022.
  • The man will face court in Brisbane.
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) have charged a former childcare worker with over 1,000 child abuse offences over a 15-year period.

The Gold Coast man was charged with 1,623 child abuse offences against 91 children - including 136 counts of rape and 110 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, police said.

The offences were committed in Brisbane, Sydney and overseas between 2007 and 2022.
The 45-year-old has been in custody in Queensland since August 2022, when the AFP arrested and charged him initially with two counts of making child exploitation material and one count of using a carriage service for child pornography material.

The case is scheduled for a mention in Brisbane Magistrates Court on 21 August 2023.

AFP Northern Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said the AFP and other agencies were providing ongoing support to parents and children.
"Given there were so many alleged images and videos of children recorded over 15 years on the alleged offender's devices, the process of identification took time, skill and determination," he said.

"While I am extremely proud of law enforcements' persistence and their unwavering dedication to identify this alleged offender, and stop further abuse, this is chilling news."

The AFP alleges the man recorded his offending on phones and cameras while working in 10 childcare centres and said all parents of impacted children have been notified.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.
2 min read
Published 1 August 2023 12:21pm
Source: SBS News
