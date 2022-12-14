France to face off against Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Highlights France has qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final after defeating Morocco 2-0 in their semi-final.

France are the reigning World Cup champions, after taking home the title in 2018.

Morocco will now take on Croatia for third place.

France have secured their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final after defeating Morocco 2-0 in their semi-final.





The reigning champions will face off against Argentina to retain their title.





The 2022 FIFA World Cup final will be played on Monday, 19 December from 2am (AEDT).





Morocco will now take on Croatia for third place.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



