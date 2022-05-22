French foreign minister takes final swipe at Scott Morrison, says his loss 'suits me fine'

France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Prime Minister Scott Morrison losing the federal election on Saturday "suits me fine".





Mr Morrison angered Paris in September by ditching a multibillion-dollar submarine contract with France in favour of a new deal negotiated in secret with the US and Britain.





"The prime minister's defeat suits me fine," Mr Le Drian said.



"The actions taken at the moment when they were taken were of such brutality and cynicism, and I would even be tempted to say of unequivocal incompetence," Mr Le Drian said.





"I hope we can resume frank and constructive dialogue with Australia in the future," he said, in comments to reporters as he handed over to his successor Catherine Colonna.





Mr Le Drian accused Australia of back-stabbing and the United States of betrayal at the time.





Paris recalled its envoys to both Australia and the United States over the furore.



But President Emmanuel Macron later ordered the French ambassador to Washington to return to his post after a call with US President Joe Biden.





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Anthony Albanese for defeating Mr Morrison in the election Saturday evening.





"Congratulations Anthony Albanese on your election as prime minister of Australia," Mr Johnson wrote on Twitter.



"I look forward to working with you as we reap the rewards of our comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, the AUKUS partnership and the unmatched closeness between the British and Australian people."





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had a close relationship with Mr Morrison, also congratulated Mr Albanese.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Mr Albanese and thanked Mr Morrison for Australia's past relationship with his country.





“I thank former Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his valuable partnership over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” Mr Trudeau said.





“As the new Australian government takes shape, I look forward to working with Prime Minister-elect Albanese to deepen relations between our two countries to benefit Canadians and Australians alike.



“As the government of Canada continues the work to develop a new, comprehensive Indo-Pacific strategy, we will keep strengthening our partnership with Australia while creating economic growth and new opportunities for people on both sides of the Pacific."





Mr Albanese will be sworn in as the 31st prime minister of Australia on Monday.



