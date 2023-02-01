George Pell protest to go ahead after police, activists reach compromise

KEY POINTS: NSW Police filed an urgent application to block an LGBTIQ+ protest talking place outside George Pell's funeral.

The protest was cleared to go ahead after organisers agreed to change its route.

Cardinal Pell died in Rome last month.

This article contains references to child abuse.





Demonstrators have agreed to alter their route for a planned protest of Cardinal George Pell's funeral after a Supreme Court bid to block it was withdrawn.





LGBTIQ+ group Community Action for Rainbow Rights planned to protest directly outside St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney to coincide with Thursday's funeral mass.





However, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb filed an urgent application to block the protest .





Ms Webb's barrister Sebastian De Brennan told the Supreme Court on Wednesday the commissioner did not seek to stop the protest going ahead.





"It is simply that the proposed route, on our case, causes problems in terms of public safety," he said.



Clergy sexual abuse survivor Paul Auchettl ties ribbons in support of other abuse survivors onto the fence of St Mary’s Cathedral ahead of Cardinal George Pell’s funeral. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi Tahn O'Rourke, acting for the organisers, said there was scope for further discussions to address concerns about protesters on College Street, which runs between St Mary's and the eastern side of Hyde Park.





The parties were given time to discuss and agreed protesters would be allowed to walk up to College Street, but not down it, Mr De Brennan said.





He said Justice Robert Beech-Jones would not be asked to make any order as the parties had come to an agreement.





"The matter has been resolved," he said.





Mr De Brennan also sought leave to file a notice to discontinue the application electronically which was consented to.





Justice Beech-Jones praised the parties for their handling of the application.





"I would like to thank the parties and the lawyers for resolving something that arouses no doubt great passions," he said before leaving the bench on Wednesday afternoon.





Cardinal Pell died in January and was given a traditional funeral at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.





His body is lying in state at St Mary's Cathedral on Wednesday ahead of a requiem mass and the associated protest on Thursday.





Clerical abuse survivors and their supporters have attached ribbons to the cathedral's fence, before some were cut off by security guards.



The casket of Cardinal George Pell was carried into St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney on Wednesday morning. Pell's body will lie in state before being buried at a private ceremony. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins Paul Auchettl, whose late brother was a victim of clerical abuse by a priest under the leadership of Cardinal Pell in Ballarat during the 1970s, was among those who spent the morning tying ribbons to the church.





"Tying a ribbon becomes a sacred act. What you're doing is trying to honour someone who might not be here anymore or who's struggling," he told AAP on Wednesday.





"We want to be able to reach out to families who have buried their loved ones. They're so angry, they're in a spiritual wasteland, they're ostracised from communities."





Throughout the morning, drivers in passing cars honked their horns in support of the colourful protest, while survivors cried and bonded over their collective trauma.





Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline crisis support on 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged 5 to 25). More information is available at beyondblue.org.au and lifeline.org.au .



