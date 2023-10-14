Australia

Government 'working intently' to get Australians out of Israel and Gaza after flights cancelled

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced on Saturday that repatriation flights scheduled to leave Israel in the coming days would not depart as planned.

People in an airport

Hundreds of Australians are trying to get out of the region. Source: Supplied / DFAT/Nathan Fulton

Key Points
  • About 825 Australians have now departed Israel and the Palestinian territories, with a further 20 trying to leave Gaza.
  • The first repatriation flight was operated by Qantas, and had 238 Australians and their families on board.
  • Other flights, planned for Saturday, have been cancelled.
Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed the federal government was "working intently" on additional repatriation flights, and Australia had military aircraft on standby in the region.

His comments came after the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced on Saturday that flights scheduled for later in the day would not depart as planned due to a "highly challenging and rapidly changing" situation. Another scheduled to leave Israel on Sunday was also postponed.

"There is some greater flexibility that military flights offer in this circumstance. But there are other circumstances beyond our control that potentially make it all difficult," Marles told the ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.
Marles stressed that Israel had a right to defend itself and, asked whether Israel was acting within the rules of war, initially said he was "not about to cast judgement" on its actions.

"I think Israel is acting within the rules of war. I'm not casting a negative judgement on what they're doing," he then clarified.

"I'm not sitting in their control room either. I don't have all the information available to me that they will have to them, obviously.

"But it is very important that as Israel walks forward, while having the right to defend itself - and that means acting against Hamas - they do act within the rules of war."
Trapped: Why it's so difficult for Australians to flee Gaza

The
first repatriation flight of Australians from Israel
landed in London at about 7am Sydney time on Saturday with 238 Australians and their families on board.

Qantas, which operated the first flight, said in a statement it had been running constant safety assessments for its planned flights to Tel Aviv.

It added: "Based on latest assessments, the difficult decision has been made not to operate the second flight to Tel Aviv on Sunday due to continued deterioration of conditions on the ground in Israel for safety reasons."

What's the latest news in Gaza?

Israel was preparing on Saturday to launch a ground assault in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip
, after telling Palestinians living in the densely populated territory to flee south towards a closed border with Egypt.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas in retaliation for a rampage in which its fighters stormed through Israeli towns a week ago, shooting civilians and seizing scores of hostages in the worst attack on civilians in Israel's history.

Some 1,300 people were killed in the brutal onslaught that shocked Israel.
A young girl hugs an older woman from behind. The older woman is wearing a grey sweater.
Over 200 Australians and their families were on board the first Australian government-assisted departure flight, which landed in London on Saturday morning. Credit: Douglas Ferguson / DFAT
In response, Israeli jets and artillery have subjected Gaza to the most intense bombardment it has ever seen, putting the enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under total siege.

Gaza authorities say more than 2,200 people have been killed, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10,000 wounded. Rescue workers searched desperately for survivors of nighttime air raids.

The significant escalation is the latest boiling point in a long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006.
She once said Palestinians are 'airbrushed'. Now she says calls for restraint are 'disgraceful'

Hamas' stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel's right to exist.

Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US.

Some countries list only its military wing as a terrorist group.
4 min read
Published 14 October 2023 8:34pm
Updated 28m ago 11:03am
By Finn McHugh
Source: AAP
