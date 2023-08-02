Here's who the Matildas will play in their next FIFA Women's World Cup match

Key Points Australia will face Denmark in the Women's World Cup Round of 16.

Denmark defeated Haiti to place second in their group, behind England.

The Matildas have said they believe they can win the World Cup.

Australia will face Denmark in the Women's World Cup Round of 16 in Sydney on Monday 7 August.





Denmark defeated Haiti 2-0 on Tuesday night, sealing their place as second in Group D and locking in a date with Australia.





England finished top of the group after thrashing China 6-1.





The Matildas trounced Canada 4-0 in Melbourne on Monday, rocketing into first place in Group B and sending the reigning Olympic champions home.



Matildas fans celebrate the team's win over Canada in Melbourne. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett Switzerland and Norway are also through to the knockout rounds after Sunday night's final group games.





Japan trumped Spain on Monday night to top their group, while the USA, Sweden and the Netherlands are also all through.



How likely are the Matildas to win the Women's World Cup?

The Matildas are currently ranked 10th by governing body FIFA, but the manner in which they beat Canada has stirred a belief that they can make it all the way to the top.





When asked what Australia's target for the tournament was, midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross nonchalantly said: "To win the World Cup.



Denmark players celebrate their victory against Haiti and Denmark in Perth on Tuesday night. Source: AAP / Gary Day/AP "That's our main focus - to win the World Cup.





"But for now we'll just take it one game at a time."





Winger Cortnee Vine added: "If we play the football we've been playing, we can go all the way."





If Australia can carry forward the spirit they showed on Monday night, there may be reason to believe.





"There was a fire in everyone's eyes and I just knew everyone was out there to do everything they could to win at all costs," stand-in skipper Steph Catley told reporters.



"It was a mature performance. (Canada) had a lot of the ball. They're an incredible team. They defend well, they keep the ball, they create chances.





"So the way we defended together, and the way that we countered that, was mature.





"At times in the past, we've let moments like that get the better of us. It shows we've come a long way and we're ready for a tournament like this."





Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard has labelled Australia's rout of Canada as "perfect", but he's confident his team has the ammunition to beat a Matildas side boosted by the return of Sam Kerr.





"She can score goals, she has a fantastic header, she's quick ... she is perhaps the best striker in the world," Sondergaard said.





"Of course you have to have an eye on her - if she's fit of course.





"We have played Australia twice in the last couple of years, and Sam Kerr played in both of those games.





"So we know how to deal with her. Even though it's difficult, we know how she plays.





Devastated Canada coach Bev Priestman said she expects the Matildas to reach the Women's World Cup Semifinals, at a minimum, after their high-stakes thrashing of the Olympic champions.



"Australia are a top, top side and I've said that from the start.





"There's nothing stopping them pushing through this because they should be probably in the top four of a World Cup."





Priestman tipped her cap to rival coach Tony Gustavsson, who bore the brunt of criticism over the Matildas' 3-2 defeat to Nigeria.





"I know that guy's has been under a massive amount of criticism and pressure, and he was brave," Priestman said.



"Good on him. Australia were the better team."





The Englishwoman refused to use her team's lengthy pay dispute with Canada Soccer as an excuse for their failure to reach the knockout stages.





She said the players and staff "gave it their all" but felt the team looked "rattled" against the host nation in Melbourne.



Will Sam Kerr play against Denmark?

Despite declaring herself fit prior to the Canada game, Matildas captain Sam Kerr did not play and is yet to notch up any minutes in the tournament.





Whether Kerr was fit enough to enter the fray as a substitute if needed - having missed the Matildas' previous two games with a left calf injury - remains somewhat of a mystery.





As does her role in the Round of 16, though time will tell on that front.





"If we would've been in a situation where we would've needed her, then she was willing to take that risk and come on," Gustavsson said post-match.



