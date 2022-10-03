High-profile trial of Brittany Higgins' accused rapist to begin in Canberra

The high-profile rape trial of Bruce Lehrmann, 27, will start in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday, 4 October.





The former Liberal party staffer is accused of raping Brittany Higgins in the office of the former defence industry minister Linda Reynolds, in Parliament House in 2019.





Mr Lehrmann denies the allegation and has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.





The case was delayed in June, following a speech by media personality Lisa Wilkinson at the Logie Awards and the subsequent media attention.





The trial is expected to run for six weeks.





A panel of jurors will be selected on Tuesday before the prosecution and defence deliver opening statements.



