High-profile trial of Brittany Higgins' accused rapist to begin in Canberra

The man accused of raping Parliament House staffer Brittany Higgins is set to stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court.

Bruce Lehrmann looks towards the camera, holding a trophy.

Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent. Credit: Supplied

The high-profile rape trial of Bruce Lehrmann, 27, will start in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday, 4 October.

The former Liberal party staffer is accused of raping Brittany Higgins in the office of the former defence industry minister Linda Reynolds, in Parliament House in 2019.

Mr Lehrmann denies the allegation and has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.

The case was delayed in June, following a speech by media personality Lisa Wilkinson at the Logie Awards and the subsequent media attention.

The trial is expected to run for six weeks.

A panel of jurors will be selected on Tuesday before the prosecution and defence deliver opening statements.

ACT Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum will preside over the criminal trial.
Published 4 October 2022 at 7:14am, updated 40 minutes ago at 7:26am
By Lucy Murray
Source: SBS News