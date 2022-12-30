'History in the marking': Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr until 2025, club confirms

Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly signed a deal to play at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

The contract reportedly lasts until 2025.

The club described the deal as "history in the making".

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a contract until 2025, the club announced in a tweet on Friday.





"I am eager to experience a new football league in a different country. Al Nassr Club's vision is very inspiring," the club quoted Ronaldo as saying.





Ronaldo, 37, left Premier League giants Manchester United last month following an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.





He represented Portugal in Qatar, where he became the first player to score in five World Cups after netting a penalty in his side's opening Group H game against Ghana.







"This is more than history in the making," Al Nassr's president Musli Al Muammar said.





This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,"





